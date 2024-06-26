Governments around the world, including the US and in the EU, are moving to do the same, recognising the harm these enterprises are doing to local economies and industries.
The department of trade and industry announced in March it had opened an investigation into Shein’s practices in particular. Findings from the investigation have not been made public, nor is it clear how far the investigation has progressed. However, Sars made the tax move in a bid to protect the economy.
Naspers, which owns Takealot.com, agreed with the move, accusing Temu and Shein of threatening SA’s efforts to reindustrialise and localise manufacturing.
Lisa from Parkview, whose only concern is looking fab at the social events she has to attend at weekends, and Ayanda, whose Instagram and TikTok posts need content that is fresh and new every time, are obviously not concerned about the real cost of fast fashion. Evidently, beyond economics, governments are also not moved by the damage fast fashion is causing in the environment, but I’d say it’s a good start that there is some movement against the detrimental monster that is fast fashion and its unabated appetite for profit.
I shouldn’t need to spell this out, but considering more than 17,000 people had signed a petition to stop the new taxes before the publication of this column, it’s pretty clear many people have been successfully brainwashed into believing their survival is somehow dependent on consuming at all costs.
No-one needs Shein or Temu
Outrage over taxes exposes addiction to consumption
Image: Pexels
Someone I follow on X recently expressed how shocking it is that people are online and proudly sharing that they only wear certain things once. Another said their time on social media had made them more aware that very few people care enough about the environment to the extent that they would consider a conscious approach on how they consume.
This was shortly after the announcement of new tax tariffs on e-commerce purchases for consumers from July 1. It was reported that a higher tax of 45% plus VAT will be imposed on individual purchases for as little as R500 from China’s e-commerce giants Shein and Temu, and similar companies. The move is aimed at closing what some have referred to as a tax loophole that allowed consumers to buy from the fast fashion companies without paying heavy import duty taxes.
This saw many act out their Hollywood and social media dreams of wearing outfits only once before discarding them, presumably in the same way they trash a favourite celebrity or pop culture figure. I hope this sounds as dumb and ridiculous as it is.
Image: REUTERS/Blair Gable
Many of those lamenting the new tariffs have suggested it may be a blow for consumers.
SA Express Parcel Association (Saepa) CEO Garry Marshall was quoted by IOL as saying consumers rely on operations like Shein and Temu for “low-cost clothing for their children and families”, adding there was nothing “to substantiate claims Shein and Temu are exploiting a South African Revenue Service (Sars) loophole since all goods (are) cleared through authorised customs channels”.
Some have even suggested this is another failure by our always-failing government. This is probably the most ridiculous sentiment I have come across on social media, and when looking into these kinds of threads, I’m always blown away by how serious people are. How did we get here?
Arguments such as those from Saepa’s Marshall can be expected, considering his business directly benefits from Shein and Temu being able to ship cheap clothing into the country at low cost, but the idea that it is for the benefit of consumers doesn’t hold. Buying low quality clothing you won’t be able to wear too often because items wear out quickly is something many have come to believe is a right.
How can they not, when capitalism continues to wreak havoc? I’m surprised our tax authority made the move to impose taxes on Shein and Temu, but we’re not the only ones doing so.
Governments around the world, including the US and in the EU, are moving to do the same, recognising the harm these enterprises are doing to local economies and industries.
The department of trade and industry announced in March it had opened an investigation into Shein’s practices in particular. Findings from the investigation have not been made public, nor is it clear how far the investigation has progressed. However, Sars made the tax move in a bid to protect the economy.
Naspers, which owns Takealot.com, agreed with the move, accusing Temu and Shein of threatening SA’s efforts to reindustrialise and localise manufacturing.
Lisa from Parkview, whose only concern is looking fab at the social events she has to attend at weekends, and Ayanda, whose Instagram and TikTok posts need content that is fresh and new every time, are obviously not concerned about the real cost of fast fashion. Evidently, beyond economics, governments are also not moved by the damage fast fashion is causing in the environment, but I’d say it’s a good start that there is some movement against the detrimental monster that is fast fashion and its unabated appetite for profit.
I shouldn’t need to spell this out, but considering more than 17,000 people had signed a petition to stop the new taxes before the publication of this column, it’s pretty clear many people have been successfully brainwashed into believing their survival is somehow dependent on consuming at all costs.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
SA Fashion Week’s Lucilla Booyzen remembers icon Albertus Swanapoel
Missing the Springboks, designer clothes galore, full VIP treatment at my memorable Durban July debut
Hylton Nel, Kim Jones and Dior
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos