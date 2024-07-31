5 handbag must-haves no one should forget

In the wise words of Eryka Badu: “Bag lady, you gon' hurt yourself, dragging all them bags like that.”
While her words weren't literal, it's certainly worth remembering her call to “pack light”.
In an effort to help those who can't do without their handbags, the team at perfume brand Gold Series provided tips to cut out the miscellaneous items and push for the basics.
Here are their five tips for elevating your style with your handbag:
- Start with the basics: With so many options, how do you select the perfect bag? Start by considering the functionality and purpose of the bag. Do you need something versatile, such as a classic crossbody bag that will help you seamlessly transition from day to night with timeless style and practicality? Or perhaps a chic clutch providing sophistication and space for only the essentials? Maybe a stylish tote featuring multiple compartments for carrying everything you need without sacrificing looking good? Think about your lifestyle and what features are most important to you. Do you need a bag with ample storage space, or are you looking for something compact and elegant? Consider the size, compartments, style, and how the bag will complement your daily activities and wardrobe.
- Functional design: When selecting your handbag, prioritise quality features for long-term use. If you choose a genuine leather bag, it’s likely to last much longer than other fabrics. Seek designs with several compartments to keep your belongings organised and easily accessible and opt for bags with adjustable straps for customisable comfort.
- The essentials: There are certain items that are non-negotiables in a bag. Items such as a compact mirror for quick touch-ups on the go, nourishing lip balm to keep your lips soft and supple and mints for fresh, sweet-smelling breath. You could also add a fold-up hairbrush, coins for parking and a pack of tissues.
- Practical organisation: Stay organised and connected on the go with essential accessories. A conveniently sized mini notebook is perfect for jotting down ideas, making quick notes or keeping track of your to-do list, ensuring you never miss an important thought. Pair it with a portable phone charger to ensure your devices always stay charged and ready for use so you’re never caught without power in crucial moments. Additionally, consider a compact, multi-compartment organiser or pouch to keep smaller items such as pens, headphones and keys in order, making it easy to find what you need quickly. With these accessories, you can maintain efficiency and productivity no matter where you are.
- On-the-go scent: When curating your handbag essentials, don't forget to include a small sample size of your favourite perfume. A travel-sized fragrance, such as Beverly Hills from Gold Series in the 50ml size, allows you to spritz on the go, ensuring you feel confident and refreshed throughout the day.
