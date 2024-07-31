The news of rapper Da L.E.S suffering a stroke has shaken the hip-hop fraternity with fear of losing another 2000s rap star. Real name, Leslie Mampe, he came to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Jozi.
The Mampe family told TshisaLIVE he suffered a stroke and was hospitalised, missing out on his 39th birthday celebrations planned for that day.
Da L.E.S joins a list of stars who have suffered strokes, including fellow rapper Kid Cudi, 32, and Sharon Stone, 39. Model Hailey Bieber suffered a stroke at the age of 25, while some have been fatal, including that of Beverly Hills 90210 alumnus Luke Perry. While the latter was at the expected age, many have been suffering strokes at young ages, below 55 when strokes are expected.
According to Affinity Health, more young adults are being affected.
“In South Africa, stroke is the second most common cause of death after HIV/Aids and a significant cause of morbidity. A staggering 15% of strokes occur in those aged 18 to 50,” said Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.
Five things to know about strokes suffered by young people
Celebrities such as Da L.E.S, Hailey Bieber and Kid Cudi are turning heads after suffering early onset strokes
Image: Oupa Bopape
The news of rapper Da L.E.S suffering a stroke has shaken the hip-hop fraternity with fear of losing another 2000s rap star. Real name, Leslie Mampe, he came to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Jozi.
The Mampe family told TshisaLIVE he suffered a stroke and was hospitalised, missing out on his 39th birthday celebrations planned for that day.
Da L.E.S joins a list of stars who have suffered strokes, including fellow rapper Kid Cudi, 32, and Sharon Stone, 39. Model Hailey Bieber suffered a stroke at the age of 25, while some have been fatal, including that of Beverly Hills 90210 alumnus Luke Perry. While the latter was at the expected age, many have been suffering strokes at young ages, below 55 when strokes are expected.
According to Affinity Health, more young adults are being affected.
“In South Africa, stroke is the second most common cause of death after HIV/Aids and a significant cause of morbidity. A staggering 15% of strokes occur in those aged 18 to 50,” said Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.
1. WHAT IS A STROKE?
Keeping it simple, Hewlett explains a stroke as “a traffic jam in your brain”. This is caused by a low or blocked blood supply to one's brain which can result in brain cells that die. This is known as an ischemic stroke, while a haemorrhagic stroke is caused by blood vessel leaks or bursts.
There are also mini strokes, medically understood as transient ischemic attacks, which are temporary due to a brief blockage of blood to the brain. Symptoms of this stroke last for a brief period of less than 24 hours.
2. SYMPTOMS OF A STROKE
The Heart Foundation says six symptoms can be easy to spot:
In an easy way to help people notice the signs of a stroke, Medical News Today created the FAST acronym on what to do when it happens.
3. PREVENTING STROKES
Life Healthcare's professionals have advised a lifestyle change is a sure-fire way to prevent the risk. Health factors such as type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol top the list of risks. This is accompanied by an unhealthy diet as well as chronic stress, along with threatening habits such as tobacco smoking.
To mitigate the risk, they advise those most at risk to stop smoking along with dealing/identifying their stress triggers. They also cite the World Health Organisation's tips to stay active by finding 30 minutes at minimum of moderate intensity workouts. It's also important to regularly check blood pressure and glucose levels to make sure they are at normal range and levels.
4. PREVELANCE OF STROKES AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE IN SOUTH AFRICA
Stress has been argued as a leading reason for strokes among young adults in South Africa, contributing to “the formation of blood clots”. However, substance abuse has also been identified as an issue.
“Certain drugs can lead to elevated blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms and arterial dissection (a tearing of the blood vessel walls), all of which can precipitate a stroke,” according to Hewlett.
5. THE UNEXPECTED
Alcohol abuse is another surprise contributor as it can cause atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder that can cause a stroke.
Affinity Health has also identified undiagnosed conditions as an additional worry when it comes to younger generations experiencing early strokes. While Covid-19 played a role during the pandemic, autoimmune disorders such as lupus can be a danger as well, as they cause inflammation and blood vessel damage, making those suffering the conditions more susceptible to blockages.
Sleep apnoea can also put one at risk. in those with apnoea breathing is disrupted and there is not enough oxygen travelling to the brain.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no
Don’t wait until you are old: 7 ways to take care of joints in your 20s
Gen Z is saying no to alcohol, but yes to drugs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos