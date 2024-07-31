Lifestyle

Keep winter weight off with this high-intensity interval training guide

Four ways to try the fitness trend that sheds kilos

31 July 2024 - 10:50 By Staff Writer
The best high-intensity interval training workouts to try this winter.
Image: Supplied

Winter brings with it the temptation to stay inside and hide from icy temperatures outside.

With summer a short skip away, this is the time to introduce a blood-pumping, temperature-rising activity into your schedule.

Get ready to explore the exciting world of high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. Let this relatively new form of training help you stay active, warm and energised this winter.

It keeps your metabolism working hard long after your workout is done, helping you burn more calories throughout the day. Even with only 20 minutes, you are able to get a full body workout that is as effective as longer gym sessions. 

HIIT workouts get your heart pumping, which is great for overall heart health. You are encouraged to mix and match exercises to keep things interesting and fun.

High-intensity interval training can be done anywhere, making it easy to get your family involved or smash a solo session at home.

1. Living room blitz

No gym? No problem. Your living room is the ultimate workout space. Try this quick routine that will get your heart rate up in no time:

  • 30 seconds of jumping jacks
  • 30 seconds of high knees
  • 30 seconds of burpees (everyone’s favourite)
  • 30 seconds of mountain climbers.

Repeat this circuit four times, resting for a minute between each round. Trust me, you’ll feeling the burn and love it. Why not get the kids to join in?

2. Backyard burn

Take advantage of the cool fresh air and get moving in your backyard. Here’s a quick HIIT session to get your heart racing:

  • one minute of skipping rope
  • one minute of sprinting on the spot
  • one minute of bodyweight squats.

Do this circuit five times. The fresh air will boost your energy, and you’ll warm up quickly. It’s also a great way to catch winter sunshine.

3. Kitchen groove

Yes, you read that right. Turn your kitchen into a dance floor and get your groove on with this fun HIIT dance party.

  • one minute of freestyle dancing (go wild)
  • one minute of squat jumps
  • one minute of fast feet (run on the spot like you mean it).

Dance your heart out for five rounds. You’ll have so much fun, you might even forget you’re working out.

4. Couch potato crusher

You can stay near the couch, but don’t sit on it. Try this HIIT routine to crush lingering laziness:

  • one minute of tricep dips using the couch
  • one minute of step-ups (alternate legs)
  • one minute of push-ups

Complete five rounds with 30 second breaks in between. You can get back to the couch with a sense of accomplishment. Perfect for a family workout session before movie night.

