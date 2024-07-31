Namola app gets you the help you need when you need it

There are a number of measures that families can take to ensure the safety of loved ones. Investments such as security gates, alarm systems, emergency buttons, burglar bars and even dogs are often a non-negotiable for homeowners.

But what happens when you’re not at home?

Living in a country as beautiful as SA would be wasted if we didn’t empower ourselves to make the most of it. And this is where Namola, SA’s one-tap Safety App, has found its niche.

It offers the comfort and security of on-hand, rapid response, whether at home or away, as well as a host of other services that bring families peace of mind and allows everyone to live more freely.

In addition to providing access to the largest network of private and public emergency, medical and armed responders, Namola also offers state-of-the-art location sharing and smart alerts, allowing users to tailor their experience and keep current with family movements anywhere in the country.

Specific features in the app enable users to set up alerts according to “people” and “places” that let you know when a loved one has reached a specific destination.

Related functionality includes:

The ability to allocate emergency contacts so that those you love are immediately notified if you hit the SOS button; and

Being able to send help on behalf of an emergency contact, even if you’re not nearby.

In a recent SuperSport Schools survey, more than 690 parents said that they used location-tracking technology on their children’s phones to give them peace of mind when their children were on sports tours. Add to that the ability to call for help knowing exactly where your child is, or that you will be notified if they press the SOS button, and you have a robust and action-driven service.

In an emergency, Namola operators are trained to send the most appropriate and closest help, ensuring that you receive the correct and fastest care you need. Namola also allows South Africans to go about their day contentedly, providing tools that enable comfort in a way that is personal.

So don’t panic, join the more than 500,000 South Africans keeping loved ones safe.

Download Namola here.

This article was sponsored by Namola.