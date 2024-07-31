Winfrey said their friendship sparked lesbian rumours because people “are not accustomed to seeing women with this kind of true bond”.
The media mogul said her friendship with King thrives because they are genuinely happy for each other's success.
“Gayle is happier, not just happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself, and I feel as happy as she does. I can’t be happier than her; I cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot outhappy her. I am equally as happy for her.
“Gayle is the mother, sister, and friend I never had. She fills a role for me that is as solid as a mother, sister or anything can be,” Winfrey said.
King said another factor that makes their friendship stronger is honesty.
“In Oprah’s life, everybody is always very flattering and very agreeable with the things she says. And sometimes I’ll just go, ‘That’s just not true. Your hair does not look good’,” Gayle said.
The pair also spoke about how their friendship has positively affected their lives. Winfrey said King would be living differently if she had not divorced her ex-husband, William Bumpus, who she was married to from 1982 to 1993.
WATCH | 'We have a true bond': Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
‘She is the mother, sister and friend I never had’
Image: Melinda French Gates/ Instagram
