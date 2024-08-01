While beauty trends might shift and change over the years, one beauty look has always remained — radiant skin.
Whether you prefer to go for a soft beat or pack on the glitter makeup to give your face a youthful glow, there are better and healthier ways to achieve the look. We get the lowdown from Clere Gly-Co-Oil manager Themba Ndlovu on the best secrets to achieve and maintain a glowing complexion.
8 steps to help you achieve glowing skin
From hydration to the right oils, here's an easy way to achieve and maintain radiant skin
Image: Supplied
HYDRATION IS KEY
Start your journey to glowing skin by prioritising hydration. Drink plenty of water during the day to keep your skin cells plump and well-nourished. Hydrated skin reflects light better, creating a natural, radiant glow.
CLEANSE WITH CARE
A glowing complexion begins with a clean canvas. Choose a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove impurities without stripping away natural oils. A clean, well-balanced skin surface enhances your skin's ability to radiate.
EXFOLIATE REGULARLY
Bid farewell to dullness by incorporating regular exfoliation into your skincare routine. Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, allowing the fresh, radiant skin underneath to shine through. Opt for a mild exfoliant that suits your skin type.
NOURISH FROM WITHIN
A healthy diet contributes to a glowing complexion. Incorporate nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and omega-3 fatty acids into your meals. These elements provide essential vitamins and antioxidants, promoting skin health and radiance.
OIL-BASED PRODUCTS FOR EXTRA RADIANCE
Integrate an oil-based product into your routine to target specific skin concerns and enhance your glow. Oil can provide intense hydration and nourishment to the skin, helping combat dryness and flakiness.
MOISTURE DAY AND NIGHT
Lock in that coveted glow by moisturising morning and night. Choose a hydrating moisturiser suitable for your skin type and apply it consistently. Well-moisturised skin reflects light, creating a naturally radiant appearance.
SUNSCREEN, ALWAYS
Protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays to maintain a healthy and youthful glow. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an adequate SPF daily, even on cloudy days. Sunscreen safeguards your skin from premature ageing and ensures that your glow remains undiminished.
BEAUTY SLEEP
Beauty sleep is not just a saying, it's a reality. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to allow your skin time to repair and regenerate. A well-rested complexion is more likely to have a radiant and refreshed appearance.
