Prominent Johannesburg foodie Dianne Bibby shares this delicious recipe from her latest cookbook Bibby’s More Good Food.
EASY BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY WITH BROWNED BUTTER
A breeze to put together once you have your ready-made curry paste. Spicy, but not overly hot. Drizzle over the hot, browned butter at the end and let it trickle into the sauce.
Serves 4
700g skinless chicken fillets, cut into large cubes
160ml butter chicken curry paste, ready made makes this dish super easy
Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil, for cooking
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
180ml chicken stock (250ml for a thinner sauce)
5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
250ml (1 cup) Greek or double-cream yoghurt
40g butter, optional
Quick herb yoghurt:
125ml (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt
Zest of 1 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
Pinch of fine salt
Handful of finely chopped fresh mint, coriander and flat leaf parsley
1. Place the chicken and 80ml curry paste in a non-metallic bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Cover and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight, if time allows.
2. Heat 15ml oil in a wide-based pan until hot. Cook the chicken for several minutes, more to sear than brown. Scrape in the remaining paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, sugar and cinnamon stick. Cover partially and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir through the yoghurt and cook for a further 10 minutes.
3. For the browned butter, heat the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Once the butter is melted, turn the heat up and let it splutter away until nutty and golden in colour.
4. Pour the hot, browned butter over the curry just before serving and swirl through. Offer with warm naan bread, steamed basmati rice and a quick herb yoghurt. For the yoghurt combine all the ingredients and serve with the curry.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Beat the chill with Diane Bibby's hearty curry
The antidote to the cold is a warming dish of butter chicken curry. Here's a browned butter recipe to keep you warm this weekend
Image: Dianne Bibby
Prominent Johannesburg foodie Dianne Bibby shares this delicious recipe from her latest cookbook Bibby’s More Good Food.
EASY BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY WITH BROWNED BUTTER
A breeze to put together once you have your ready-made curry paste. Spicy, but not overly hot. Drizzle over the hot, browned butter at the end and let it trickle into the sauce.
Serves 4
700g skinless chicken fillets, cut into large cubes
160ml butter chicken curry paste, ready made makes this dish super easy
Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil, for cooking
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
180ml chicken stock (250ml for a thinner sauce)
5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
250ml (1 cup) Greek or double-cream yoghurt
40g butter, optional
Quick herb yoghurt:
125ml (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt
Zest of 1 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
Pinch of fine salt
Handful of finely chopped fresh mint, coriander and flat leaf parsley
1. Place the chicken and 80ml curry paste in a non-metallic bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Cover and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight, if time allows.
2. Heat 15ml oil in a wide-based pan until hot. Cook the chicken for several minutes, more to sear than brown. Scrape in the remaining paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, sugar and cinnamon stick. Cover partially and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir through the yoghurt and cook for a further 10 minutes.
3. For the browned butter, heat the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Once the butter is melted, turn the heat up and let it splutter away until nutty and golden in colour.
4. Pour the hot, browned butter over the curry just before serving and swirl through. Offer with warm naan bread, steamed basmati rice and a quick herb yoghurt. For the yoghurt combine all the ingredients and serve with the curry.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE OF THE WEEK | French onion soup
Winter warmer cocktail from SA's World Class bartender
Layla, Johaneske, Kaylan: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos