In the 1990s Kurt Cobain brought grunge fashion to the spotlight. In the 2000s skinny jeans took over menswear thanks to Lil' Wayne and his YMCMB stable. Today, one of the latest trends brought to light by an artist is Charli XCX's Brat summer.
After the release of her latest album, Brat, the alternate dance pop star and her style contrasts popular trends such as country core, coquette and the new money aesthetic. Rather than the latter's polished looks, Brat summer pushes for party-ready attire with a 2000s flair.
In a TikTok video supporting the fashion trend, Charli shared the elements that define the aesthetic behind the look.
“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat,” she said in the video.
While the slinky outfits and skin-bearing looks work for countries presently enjoying their summer season, here's a look at the best way to try elements of the Brat summer trend during the chilly season.
Here’s how you can have a Brat summer in winter
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier
BRAT COLOURS
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Safilo
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
When it comes to colours for the trend, you can't go wrong with green. This became the popular colour thanks to the cover art for the album. Neons and sickly limes, along with moss shades, are perfect options if you wear them head-to-toe. If you tap into the Y2K influences of the trend, try all black or metallics.
PARTY TIME
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Winter has never stopped fashionistas from baring it all in crop tops and sheer tops. However, if you're looking to these staples that are part of Brat summer, add fabrics that will keep you warm, from the expected such as fur and leather jackets or camouflage, to textured animal print fleeces and acid-washed or distressed demis.
BRAT BOYS
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images
There are a lot of avenues to play with when it comes to men's fashion. Capture the party spirit of grunge or the 1970s rock star with loose fitting pieces or plunging necklines in all black. High waisted trousers or sheer pieces can also up the racy factor.
All black ensembles with unexpected dark hues and graphic pieces are perfect for party looks.
COATS
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Billowing coats are perfect for taking up visual space and unleashing your inner femme fatale. If you're looking to try summer pieces such as sheer dresses and crop tops, add a fur or leather coat to avoid catching unfashionable colds. Boots can help balance the volume of your coat, so consider heeled options to maximise the effect.
LAYER UP
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Image: Supplied
Because it's winter doesn't mean you have to dress for the North Pole. There are clever ways to insulate heat without sabotaging a look. For co-ords try eye-catching statement pieces such as jackets or scarves or create shapes with shirts, ties and cropped sweater vests to keep warm.
HIS AND HERS
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Image: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin
The 2020s has leaned into boxy trends that blur gender lines. Perhaps look out for shorts, skirts, jackets and coats identical to your partner's, or co-ordinate colours for definitive matches.
