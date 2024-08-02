Lifestyle

Here’s how you can have a Brat summer in winter

The Charli XCX trend is taking over the fashion scene

02 August 2024 - 12:12
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Don't let the winter months stop you unleashing your inner Brat.
Don't let the winter months stop you unleashing your inner Brat.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier

In the 1990s Kurt Cobain brought grunge fashion to the spotlight. In the 2000s skinny jeans took over menswear thanks to Lil' Wayne and his YMCMB stable. Today, one of the latest trends brought to light by an artist is Charli XCX's Brat summer.

After the release of her latest album, Brat, the alternate dance pop star and her style contrasts popular trends such as country core, coquette and the new money aesthetic. Rather than the latter's polished looks, Brat summer pushes for party-ready attire with a 2000s flair.

In a TikTok video supporting the fashion trend, Charli shared the elements that define the aesthetic behind the look.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat,” she said in the video.

While the slinky outfits and skin-bearing looks work for countries presently enjoying their summer season, here's a look at the best way to try elements of the Brat summer trend during the chilly season.

BRAT COLOURS

Green is gold if you're trying Brat summer.
Green is gold if you're trying Brat summer.
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Safilo
Capture the Y2K influences with metallics and black.
Capture the Y2K influences with metallics and black.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

When it comes to colours for the trend, you can't go wrong with green. This became the popular colour thanks to the cover art for the album. Neons and sickly limes, along with moss shades, are perfect options if you wear them head-to-toe. If you tap into the Y2K influences of the trend, try all black or metallics.

PARTY TIME

Fur to beat the chill.
Fur to beat the chill.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Look to fabrics that will keep you warm.
Look to fabrics that will keep you warm.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Winter has never stopped fashionistas from baring it all in crop tops and sheer tops. However, if you're looking to these staples that are part of Brat summer, add fabrics that will keep you warm, from the expected such as fur and leather jackets or camouflage, to textured animal print fleeces and acid-washed or distressed demis.

BRAT BOYS

1970s rocker is a step in the right style direction.
1970s rocker is a step in the right style direction.
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Look to unorthodox shades and colours to embrace futuristic looks.
Look to unorthodox shades and colours to embrace futuristic looks.
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images

There are a lot of avenues to play with when it comes to men's fashion. Capture the party spirit of grunge or the 1970s rock star with loose fitting pieces or plunging necklines in all black. High waisted trousers or sheer pieces can also up the racy factor.

All black ensembles with unexpected dark hues and graphic pieces are perfect for party looks.

COATS

Keeping it Y2K.
Keeping it Y2K.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Take up space with daring leather coats.
Take up space with daring leather coats.
Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Billowing coats are perfect for taking up visual space and unleashing your inner femme fatale. If you're looking to try summer pieces such as sheer dresses and crop tops, add a fur or leather coat to avoid catching unfashionable colds. Boots can help balance the volume of your coat, so consider heeled options to maximise the effect.

LAYER UP

Textured looks.
Textured looks.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Use layering to wear your favourite items.
Use layering to wear your favourite items.
Image: Supplied

Because it's winter doesn't mean you have to dress for the North Pole. There are clever ways to insulate heat without sabotaging a look. For co-ords try eye-catching statement pieces such as jackets or scarves or create shapes with shirts, ties and cropped sweater vests to keep warm.

HIS AND HERS

Brat summer can be co-ordinated.
Brat summer can be co-ordinated.
Image: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Boxy fits create looks men and women can rock.
Boxy fits create looks men and women can rock.
Image: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

The 2020s has leaned into boxy trends that blur gender lines. Perhaps look out for shorts, skirts, jackets and coats identical to your partner's, or co-ordinate colours for definitive matches.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Here’s how you can nail Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fashion

From 'Reputation' to 'Midnights', we break down how to rock her ever-changing style.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Natasha Joubert unleashes her inner fashionista in collab with Forever New

From red carpets to runways, the Miss SA title holder is turning up the style with a 16-piece capsule collection
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Top winter eyewear trends you can try

Get the latest on how to sport your favourite pair of spectacles and sunglasses
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No-one needs Shein or Temu Lifestyle
  2. 8 steps to help you achieve glowing skin Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | Insights from Old Mutual’s expert on the new two-pot retirement system Lifestyle
  4. Five things to know about strokes suffered by young people Lifestyle
  5. Xenophobic tensions cast a shadow over Miss South Africa competition Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...