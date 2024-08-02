How Volcan Tequila landed on the shores of South Africa

Volcan tequila is made from agave plants sourced from two regions in Mexico: the Highlands and the Lowlands (the part of Mexico where volcanic eruptions brought spice and minerality to the agave). Each region brings a unique profile to the plants grown in its soil.
Epicureans of the LVMH persuasion will be well-versed in the Champagnes, wines, whiskies and cognacs that define the brand. For long, tequila was not represented by the luxury goods conglomerate, but a handshake between Mexican businessman Don Juan Gallardo and CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault 10 years ago set the wheels of change in motion, and, in 2017, Volcan De Mi Tierra entered the Moët Hennessey fold.
We in Mzansi have not been privy to this addition from the start but the good news for purveyors of fine tequila is that Volcan was recently introduced to the South African market — and it’s a fine addition to any collector’s drinks cabinet.
The Gallardo family has been producing tequila in Mexico for centuries, and the idea of partnering with them came from respect for terroir. The idea? To produce a high-quality tequila that strikes a balance between age-old tradition and modernity.
Volcan is named after Volcán de Tequila, a volcano in the Mexican state of Jalisco (the same state that is home to the town of Tequila from which the spirit originally derived its name) that erupted 200,000 years ago, changing the composition of the soil by turning it more volcanic: the perfect conditions for growing blue agave.
Volcan tequila is made from agave plants sourced from two regions in Mexico: the Highlands and the Lowlands (the part of Mexico where volcanic eruptions brought spice and minerality to the agave). Each region brings a unique profile to the plants grown in its soil.
When it comes to producing Volcan tequila, the agave plants are cut by hand — there are no machines involved here — and part of the process involves cooking the plants in the traditional way for 36 hours in a brick oven before being allowed to mature in wooden barrels. Honouring these traditions also means a pure expression with no additives.
Volcan Global Brand Ambassador Carlos Crain flew to South Africa last month for the launch of Volcan where three expressions were introduced. Volcan Reposado (R999.95) is a beautiful, smooth, easy to drink expression of terroir and time that lingers on the tongue and reminds you of everything bad tequila is not. Volcan Cristalino (R1,199.95) is a robust blend of Reposado and Añejo tequilas, while the Volcan X.A is the crowning glory of the brand: a blend of Reposado, Añejo and Extra-Añejo tequilas, which is crafted for 10 years and carries an equivalent price tag of R3,999.95 per bottle.
“It’s pure agave, the best agave. The best methods. The best yeast fermentation. And then wood. You honour the land and tradition by not adding anything. It makes it luxury,” says Crain.
Drinking these tequilas in the way we’ve been taught — with a slice of lemon and a lick of salt — feels juvenile, if not sacrilegious. And Crain agrees. “My suggestion always is not to use lemon and salt. Always use orange or grapefruit to enhance the flavours of the pure agave. You have to embrace the flavours, scale them up; not cut the flavours. We want to elevate your senses and experience of the quality and purity of our expressions.”
He suggests three versatile ways to best enjoy a quality tequila: neat, with ice and an orange peel, or in a cocktail.
According to him, the Reposado is best enjoyed in a Paloma with a twist made with 60ml. Reposado, 2.5ml agave syrup, 100% grapefruit juice, and topped up with tonic water. The trick is to rim the glass with tajin — that chilly, lemony Mexican salt that brings a kick of flavour. Move over, boring salt rims.
The Crystalino can be enjoyed as an espresso martini using tequila instead of vodka. Top it with dark chocolate powder, and you have an elegant drink that will surely impress.
“If you want to elevate the expression on the Volcan X.A, which is a blend of beautiful flavours, you can have a beautiful Old Fashioned and top it with truffle powder,” Crain adds. “It’s the highest expression of luxury and quality.”
It sounds like a bougie cocktail of note and a statement one dare not argue with.
