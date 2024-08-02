Aimed at educating both the participants and their communities, the underlying message is connected to some terrifying statistics. According to the UN Environment Programme, “our planet is choking on plastic”. With an estimated yearly production of seven billion tonnes of plastic waste, the non-biodegradable substance is permeating every inch of our planet, from our scarce drinking water to our kidneys, liver and lungs.
With less than 10% of the world recycling its plastic, the efforts of the ambitious, creative and eco-conscious children participating in the Trashion Show are nothing short of heroic. Despite the alarming statistics, the event was all smiles as participants showcased astonishing designs.
Thandoluhle Khumalo, a young pupil from Lions River, wove together mielie meal bags collected from her school’s feeding programme. Another student, Hannah Zunckel, channelled her inner Schiaparelli, creating a halter top from linked metal pull tabs and a holographic skirt from old CDs. One young man looked particularly dapper in a matching pant and shirt ensemble made from poly woven bags, complete with a wide-brimmed hat and slippers.
Turning trash into treasure: Trashion Show champions eco-creativity
Celebrating creativity and conservation at the Midlands' annual eco-fashion event
Image: Jen Miller/Dragon Mill
As the age-old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Yet, sometimes the treasure is exactly that: trash. Thoughtfully planned and carefully assembled, the newspapers, plastic bottles, soda cans, bottle tops and single-use containers we so glibly throw away can result in the most magnificent of treasures.
In a bid to raise awareness of the undeniable impact of single-use plastic, 130 students took part in the tenth annual Midlands Trashion Show this past month. Organised by the nonprofit organisation One Planet SA and hosted in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, the event encourages students of all ages to rethink how they view the ubiquitous and invasive material.
Image: Jen Miller/Dragon Mill
Image: Jen Miller/Dragon Mill
Image: Image: Jen Miller/Dragon Mill
Image: Jen Miller/Dragon Mill
The enthusiasm was palpable. Dineo Hlatswayo woke up at 4am to travel from the Drakensberg to showcase her creation. Another pupil, Alwonde Mpangase, created painstaking pleats from newspaper and magazine pages, blossoming from the hem, waist and shoulders of her mid-length bodycon dress. Other pupils exhibited a penchant for engineering, creating elaborate wire cars with bottle caps and old wheels that underwent thorough inspections for overall design, execution, and even suspension.
The event included a variety of eco-friendly prizes for the young environmentalists, ranging from bamboo toothbrushes and toothpaste tabs to reusable menstrual hygiene products and bags made from recycled banners.
The Trashion Show resulted in a lot of learning, laughter and creativity, with a weighty awareness of the impact of single-use plastic settling in the minds of all who participated and attended. Most importantly, the event fostered an undeniable respect for our planet, as returning participant Nkazimulo Mokoena noted, “It’s a way for all of us to thank the Earth, creating something from available waste materials.”
