Adults from Australia, Canada, France, India, Italy, South Africa, the UK and the US were asked to highlight the physical traits that turn them on, with respondents selecting everything from eye colour to hairstyles.
The results show off a variety of features people found to be sexy, with “freckles” and “natural makeup” being some of the hottest features in a woman and facial hair and “tattoos” being some of the sexiest physical traits in a man. Some of the more unique features people find attractive in a romantic partner include crow’s feet, which came out on top for French men, hair “tied back” for American women and eyebrow piercings and neck tattoos for Canadian men.
For South Africans, the top results for those attracted to men are shaved hair, brown kind eyes, big lips and piercings. The most sexually attractive features for South Africans attracted to women are dark, wavy long hair, brown fox eyes with a flair for glam makeup up.
Here's what SA's ideal bae looks like: AI has the receipts
Weaves or now weaves? Chocolate skin or freckles? See what South Africans voted as the sexiest traits
Image: Supplied
What women and men want has been a question central to many a romcom, social media thread and agony aunt column. With many beauty ideals changing over the years, those preferences are constantly shaped and morphed by what standards define attractive qualities in men and women.
With AI becoming an interesting way to get into the minds on the behaviour of humans, Pour Moi collected data that would settle the question once and for all.
The lingerie company was curious to see which personality traits and physical features people find most sexually appealing in a romantic partner. The survey turned to adults in different nations across the globe to reveal what countries desire the most in a potential partner — in looks and personality.
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Adults from Australia, Canada, France, India, Italy, South Africa, the UK and the US were asked to highlight the physical traits that turn them on, with respondents selecting everything from eye colour to hairstyles.
The results show off a variety of features people found to be sexy, with “freckles” and “natural makeup” being some of the hottest features in a woman and facial hair and “tattoos” being some of the sexiest physical traits in a man. Some of the more unique features people find attractive in a romantic partner include crow’s feet, which came out on top for French men, hair “tied back” for American women and eyebrow piercings and neck tattoos for Canadian men.
For South Africans, the top results for those attracted to men are shaved hair, brown kind eyes, big lips and piercings. The most sexually attractive features for South Africans attracted to women are dark, wavy long hair, brown fox eyes with a flair for glam makeup up.
SKIN DEEP
The survey revealed having a good sense of humour was the hottest personality trait in any partner across the world, as almost two-thirds (60%) of respondents stated this as their top trait. Whether it’s creating inside jokes together or just engaging in funny banter, being able to make your partner laugh is a global turn-on.
This was the case for South Africans attracted to women who expected their partner to have a good sense of humour. Those attracted to men were most attracted to a determined personality in gents. Here's what the top 10 qualities were:
Sense of humour (60%)
Thoughtfulness (49%)
Intelligence (28%)
Looks (25%)
Scent/smell (17%)
Actions (16%)
Mannerisms (15%)
Dress sense or style (11%)
Voice/Accent (10%)
Height (10%)
Pour Moi conducted the survey in July 2024 with more than 3,000 global participants who gave traits of what they found most attractive in an ideal partner. The images were created using leading AI generator Midjourney.
MORE:
Here are the top 5 ways Gen Z men and women want to date
'Boysober': why young women are dumping men for mental health
South African butts rated biggest in the world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos