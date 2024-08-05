Skincare experts warn against latest baking soda beauty trend

As summer approaches and many people start shopping for favourite swimwear and tank tops, many feel insecure as they deal with skin blemishes and bacne (back acne).
This is typically a big trigger for TikTok content creators to create a trend as many worry about a quality that makes them insecure and how to solve it. One of those remedies has become a viral baking soda and honey vinegar for pimples trend.
With more than 66.1-million views of the video, the trend has pushed many to show before and after shots of how the recipe has helped give them a makeover from body acne and breakouts.
Warning against this DIY hack, beauty experts at Beauty Pie said users have to be aware of the cocktail featuring baking soda which is naturally acidic with a PH balance of 9. This can cause greater irritation and discomfort on the body acne and can damage skin.
“If you are dealing with breakouts on your body and you’re considering trying this DIY trend, I would urge you to look for safer, more regulated and more efficacious alternatives,” says editorial director at Beauty Pie Nicola Moulton.
“While it’s tempting to try a cheap quick-fix, it’s important you’re not applying harmful ingredients which can cause more damage in the long run and cost you more money by trying to fix problems that are potentially caused by using harmful chemicals. While conditions such as body acne can make us feel less confident, there’s no quick fix and it’s important to be patient if you want the best results and commit to a routine that uses proven — and safe — skincare ingredients.”
Looking for an at-home solution to keeping your face acne free? Here's a radiance-boosting face mask you can whip up from your pantry:
BLEMISH BUSTER
This simple two-ingredient mask is great for combating breakouts. The honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria, while the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin's natural good bacteria. The lactic acid the yoghurt contains also helps hydrate and gently resurface the skin.
What you'll need:
1 tbsp natural Greek yoghurt or double cream plain yoghurt
1 tsp raw honey
How to make it:
Mix the yoghurt and honey together in a bowl.
How to use it:
Slather a thick layer of the mask onto the areas of your face that are prone to breakout. Let the mixture sit on the skin for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Pat your face dry with a wash cloth.
