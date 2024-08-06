Since her debut in the late 1990s, Britney Spears has been a staple on the pop culture scene. Whether it was her tumultuous journey to a comeback or her ever-changing style, Spears has proven to have longevity, be it behind the mic or on the cover of magazines.
This culminated in her recent memoir The Woman in Me that explores her career ups and downs from her perspective. The book sold an estimated three-million copies worldwide, becoming the fastest selling for publisher Simon & Schuster.
With a biopic in the works, we take a look at five things you need to know about the Grammy winner's story.
5 things to know about Britney Spears biopic
From Justin Timberlake drama to Millie Bobby Brown eyeing the role, here's a look at what you need to know about the upcoming biopic
1. UNIVERSAL PROJECT
News of the project turned heads after the announcement that Universal bagged the rights to adapt the book. This is the same studio with which Spears made her big screen debut in Crossroads in 2000.
In recent reports, the studio won a “highly competitive auction” for the rights with Shondaland, Netflix, Sony, Disney and Brad Pitt's Plan B among the top contenders.
2. 'CRAZY RICH' DIRECTOR
Billed to direct the project is Crazy Rich Asians alumni John Chu. His other productions include three Step Up movies and the upcoming Wicked two-parter.
3. WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
The book had a number of shockers bound to get a spot on screen. These will include her tumultuous relationship with fellow teen hearthrob Justin Timberlake, who villainised her in his Grammy-winning hit Cry Me a River. Spears shared he had coaxed her into an abortion early on in her career before the end of their relationship.
Spears went into detail about her conservatorship under the thumb of her father. She also shared moments from earlier in her career on how she achieved the sound and production quality of her chart toppers. The book includes her take on her departure from the music industry.
The film could also touch on a whirlwind romance she had with decorated actor and Hollywood bad boy Colin Farrell.
4. THE MUSICAL TAKEOVER
Other than Crossroads, Universal has a strong track record with musicals and biopics. Hip-hop efforts 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton earned critical acclaim.
Joining Chu in the movie's development is Marc Platt who was behind the recent adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. He also took on a producer role for Oscar-winning works including La La Land and Cruella.
Spears took to her X account to say she was excited to share more details on the project and elated to be working with Platt who has been a favourite movie maker of hers.
“Stay tuned,” she said in the post.
5. WHO WILL PLAY BRITNEY?
While it's still early in pre-production to know who is to get the role, a number of names have made the rounds. Top of the list has been Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter who starred in Disney's Girl Meets World and the acclaimed The Hate U Give.
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has also been eyed for the role as one of the upcoming leading ladies of Hollywood. Due to her performance on Glee as idiot savant Britney S Pierce, Heather Morris has also been named in several fan casts. One of the few actresses who has expressed an interest in playing Spears is Millie Bobbie Brown of Stranger Things fame.
In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show she said she resonates with Spears in an effort to play a real-life character. “When I look at pictures of her I feel I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”
