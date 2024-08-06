IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists at their week-long boot camp

Miss World South Africa finalists, who will have their big pageant night in October, are in Rustenburg wrapping up their week-long boot camp.
The boot camp, which ends of Thursday, included sessions with coaches, mentors and professionals including Michael Petr, an internationally renowned pageantry coach who worked with reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková.
Petr, who flew to South Africa to coach the Miss World SA finalists, was a member of Pyszková's team that helped prepare her for the Miss World pageant in India.
The Miss World SA finalists were also engaged in activities which included game drives, photo shoots and a talent competition won by Romanda Hombir, a finalist from Mpumalanga.
Hombir won a weekend stay for two at Sun City's luxurious The Palace of the Lost City. She plans to take her mother with her.
"The fact that the first competition was a talent competition and I, by the grace of God, was able to win is so encouraging for me. It shows there's potential the judges are seeing in me, and that even if you don't feel the best but you show up and show your best, others will be able to see that," Hombir said.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times/Timeslive
The Miss World South Africa event will take place in October at a yet-to-be-revealed venue. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant, expected to be held early next year.
