Lifestyle

IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists at their week-long boot camp

Rustenburg getaway includes photo shoots, talent shows and game drives

06 August 2024 - 12:13
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss World SA finalists Neo Nkhumane and Ximiyeto Makhubele take a selfie before their lunch in the bush in Rustenburg at their week-long boot camp.
Miss World SA finalists Neo Nkhumane and Ximiyeto Makhubele take a selfie before their lunch in the bush in Rustenburg at their week-long boot camp.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times/Timeslive

Miss World South Africa finalists, who will have their big pageant night in October, are in Rustenburg wrapping up their week-long boot camp.

The boot camp, which ends of Thursday, included sessions with coaches, mentors and professionals including Michael Petr, an internationally renowned pageantry coach who worked with reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková.

Petr, who flew to South Africa to coach the Miss World SA finalists, was a member of Pyszková's team that helped prepare her for the Miss World pageant in India.

The Miss World SA finalists were also engaged in activities which included game drives, photo shoots and a talent competition won by Romanda Hombir, a finalist from Mpumalanga.

Hombir won a weekend stay for two at Sun City's luxurious The Palace of the Lost City. She plans to take her mother with her.

Miss World SA finalists, left to right, Romanda Hombir, Jesmika Singh, Lynique Odendaal and Nande Mbala on a game drive at the Pilanesburg National Park in North West.
Miss World SA finalists, left to right, Romanda Hombir, Jesmika Singh, Lynique Odendaal and Nande Mbala on a game drive at the Pilanesburg National Park in North West.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times/Timeslive

"The fact that the first competition was a talent competition and I, by the grace of God, was able to win is so encouraging for me. It shows there's potential the judges are seeing in me, and that even if you don't feel the best but you show up and show your best, others will be able to see that," Hombir said.

Miss World SA finalist Romanda Hombir.
Miss World SA finalist Romanda Hombir.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times/Timeslive

The Miss World South Africa event will take place in October at a yet-to-be-revealed venue. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant, expected to be held early next year.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Top African fashion designers rub shoulders with Miss World SA finalists in Rustenburg

Choosing to wear something that looks great and works best with the unique features of their bodies is important, says designer Adama Ndiaye
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders

The 10  Miss World South Africa finalists, hailing from across the country, are taking part a weeklong boot camp to prepare them for their big ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Ten finalists to contest for Miss World SA in October

Ten young women stand a chance of becoming the next Miss World South Africa and representing the country at the international pageant after being ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Skincare experts warn against latest baking soda beauty trend Lifestyle
  2. POLL | Do you think the controversy about Chidimma will help or harm her ... Lifestyle
  3. 8 steps to help you achieve glowing skin Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists at their week-long boot camp Lifestyle
  5. Here's what SA's ideal bae looks like: AI has the receipts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight