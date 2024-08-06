Ingredients
3 cups self-raising flour
1¼ cup cocoa powder
2 cups sugar
3 tsp baking powder
2¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1½ tsp salt
3 large eggs
¾ cup oil
3 cups buttermilk
3 tsp vanilla essence
Secret ingredient: 1½ cups boiling water
Method
- Sieve all dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix all the wet ingredients except the boiling water. Then add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and mix until well combined. Do not overmix.
- The secret to this cake is to add between 1 - 1½ cups boiling water.
- This makes the cake moist and rich.
- Split the batter between two baking pans after they have been sprayed with Spray and Cook.
- Bake at 180°C for 30-45 mins (the sides will pull away from the pan when it is ready). Cool in the pans for 15 minutes before removing and cooling them completely on a rack.
- Decorate with Chuckles, Oreos and all your favourite chocolates.
Mia, Palesa, Nolene: cooking with Miss SA
Get your dinner and two desserts with this week's Miss SA recipes
Image: Supplied
MIA LE ROUX'S THAI GREEN CURRY
Ingredients
750g skinless chicken breasts
olive oil
400g button mushrooms
400g tin coconut milk
1 chicken stock cube
200g sugar snap peas
½ bunch fresh basil
I red chilli, chopped
I lime
For the curry paste
4 cloves of garlic
2 onions
5cm piece of ginger
1 lemon
4 green chillies
1 tsp ground cumin
½ bunch of fresh coriander
2 tbsp fish sauce
Method
PALESA LOMBARD ABSOLUTE BEST CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
Image: Supplied
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tsp baking powder
1½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp espresso powder
1 cup milk or buttermilk
½ cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup boiling water
For the icing
¾ cups butter, softened
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2½ cups icing sugar
¼ cup milk
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp espresso powder
1 can Caramel Treat
Method
NOLENE SPINKS' MATILDA CHOCOLATE CAKE
Image: Supplied
Ingredients
3 cups self-raising flour
1¼ cup cocoa powder
2 cups sugar
3 tsp baking powder
2¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1½ tsp salt
3 large eggs
¾ cup oil
3 cups buttermilk
3 tsp vanilla essence
Secret ingredient: 1½ cups boiling water
Method
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Layla, Johaneske, Kaylan: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists
She’s the bee’s knees
Lunch with new MasterChef SA judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos