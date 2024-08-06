Lifestyle

POLL | Do you think the controversy about Chidimma will help or harm her chances of winning the title?

06 August 2024 - 15:36 By TIMESLIVE
Miss South Africa pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina is in the spotlight.
Image: 72 Photography

Miss South Africa pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina has been in the spotlight in recent weeks with the debate focused on her eligibility to represent the nation.

The point of debate has been about her having a Nigerian father and her mother being of Mozambican descent and whether she is the best ambassador for South Africa. 

The debate has put the focus on the pageant with Miss South Africa dominating headlines. 

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the department would probe Adetshina’s nationality because the family requested the department to provide clarity. 

“We will update the public once we've done that but I want to make it clear we are doing so with the consent of the people involved. We are doing this because they approached us and we will not violate the Protection of Personal Information Act or undermine the rule of law in cases where people don't bring evidence or don't submit proper applications,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. 

The Miss South Africa pageant is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane participated in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel despite calls for the organisation to boycott the event. 

TimesLIVE

