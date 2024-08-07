Lifestyle

IN RANDS | See what Olympians take home for their performances

From cellphones to cars, see what competitors and winners at this year’s Games take home

07 August 2024 - 15:05
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shaun Maswanganyi, left, of Team South Africa was one of the 11,000 competitors at the Paris Olympics to receive a welcome bag packed with goodies.
Shaun Maswanganyi, left, of Team South Africa was one of the 11,000 competitors at the Paris Olympics to receive a welcome bag packed with goodies.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Year in and year out, we drool while watching celebrities and influencers unbox and show off their favourite swag bags from awards shows and media events.

The tables are turned this year with the return of the Olympic Games and the pricey goodie bags they get to go home with. 

From flashy phones to bizarre porn-blocking outfits, get a load of these Olympics goodies.

BEFORE THE GAMES

  1. On arrival, the 11,000 competitors were treated to a welcome goodie bag filled with necessities for their stay in Paris. New Zealand rugby player Tyla King was one of the first to give an inside look at what was in the bag. It included water bottles, toiletries, an air freshener and a Samsung Galaxy Flip6 phone. The total cost of the bags was £11m (R256.5m).

MONEY IN THE BAG

There are big wads of cash to be won, depending on which country you are from:

  1. Hong Kong offers the highest prize money with gold medallists earning HK$6m (R14.1m), silver medallists walking away with HK$3m (R7m) and HK$1.5m (R3.5m) for bronze winners, according to Business Tech.
  2. The smallest prizes are a tie between the countries that give their players nothing at all. This includes New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the UK.
  3. In a first, World Athletics has blessed Olympic track and field gold athletes with $50,000 (R916.000). This is the first time an international federation will award prize money at the Games.
  4. Wins for South Korea earn medallists the option of a lifelong monthly pension of 1m (R13,315.77) or a lump sum of ₩67.2m (R900,000).
  5. Fortune reported that Malaysian winners get to enjoy their signature eponymous local delicacy at Teh Tarik Place for life. The exact amount is not clear.
  6. CBS News reported that Kazakhstan's culture and sports ministry gives those on the podium apartments. Bronze winners get one-bedroom homes, silver medallists earn two bedrooms and gold takes the 3-bedroom home.
  7. Polish athletes will also enjoy the same benefits, with winners getting two-bedroom apartments while athletes in a team sport earn one-bedroom flats.
The 11,000 competitors at this year's Games in Paris each received a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition cellphone.
The 11,000 competitors at this year's Games in Paris each received a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition cellphone.
Image: Supplied

OLYMPIC TOYS

  1. Australia's team was gifted fancy high-tech Speedos coated in Fastskin material which is used to keep satellites in orbit. Underwater, they play a greater role in allowing the wearer to move faster.
  2. After complaints that they were being photographed at the 2020 Games, the country's female athletes were concerned about explicit images of them being circulated on the web. In response, they were gifted suits that can absorb infrared photography, ultimately deflecting the camera's ability to edit them naked.
  3. When it comes to flashy gifts, a car might come to mind for many so it is no surprise some ride into the sunset in new whips. Malaysia's youth and sport minister, Hanah Yeoh, said each of their winners would take home a “foreign-made car”. 

PRICELESS ART

  1. At every event, medallists are honoured with sweet gifts to sweeten their wins. This year they went home with posters by Ugo Gattoni. Known for his commissioned works given to high-end designers, the posters took more than 2,000 hours to complete. His smaller works can go for £99 (R2,308).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

World goes Gaga over SA ostrich plumes at the Olympics

Here's how a local business — straight from the Karoo — is ruffling feathers in Paris, turning SA into the mecca of all things ostrich feather and ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Sports stars who shocked the world with doping scandals

With allegation under investigation in the case of Elton Jantjies, we look at other stars who turned heads with doping scandals in their careers
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Young entrepreneur wins big with his gourmet ice business

Twenty-three-year-old Keagile Tabane's Gourmet Ice & Co impressed the judges in the Luckybird's "Make your Luck" competition
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Do you think the controversy about Chidimma will help or harm her ... Lifestyle
  2. Skincare experts warn against latest baking soda beauty trend Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Miss World SA finalists at their week-long boot camp Lifestyle
  4. 8 steps to help you achieve glowing skin Lifestyle
  5. 5 ways to help you spot AI content Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight