Don't let the August chill and mid-year fatigue get you down. This winter you can try these easy recipes to warm things.
SPRING CUP (Serves 4)
75ml Johnnie Walker
75ml Pimm’s No 1 Cup
100ml apple juice
200ml ginger ale
1/2 pear
6 drops Cardamon Bitters
Method:
SOUTHSIDE
50ml Johnnie Walker
10ml Agave syrup
20ml lime juice
6 mint leaves
2 dashes green Tabasco
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sweet and spicy recipes to keep up your spirits
Try this cocktail duo to have fun with your next tipple
Image: Supplied
Don't let the August chill and mid-year fatigue get you down. This winter you can try these easy recipes to warm things.
SPRING CUP (Serves 4)
75ml Johnnie Walker
75ml Pimm’s No 1 Cup
100ml apple juice
200ml ginger ale
1/2 pear
6 drops Cardamon Bitters
Method:
Image: Supplied
SOUTHSIDE
50ml Johnnie Walker
10ml Agave syrup
20ml lime juice
6 mint leaves
2 dashes green Tabasco
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Winter warmer cocktail from SA's World Class bartender
We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you
Is caffeine-free the new alcohol-free?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos