Sweet and spicy recipes to keep up your spirits

Try this cocktail duo to have fun with your next tipple

07 August 2024 - 14:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Bring some freshness to your next tipple with the Spring Cup.
Image: Supplied

Don't let the August chill and mid-year fatigue get you down. This winter you can try these easy recipes to warm things.

SPRING CUP (Serves 4)

75ml Johnnie Walker

75ml Pimm’s No 1 Cup

100ml apple juice

200ml ginger ale

1/2 pear

6 drops Cardamon Bitters

Method:

  1. Chop pear and add to jug with cubed ice.
  2. Measure Johnnie Walker and Pimm’s into jug.
  3. Add 6 drops of bitters to the jug.
  4. Pour apple juice and ginger beer into jug.
  5. Give it a stir and add pear slices and thyme sprigs to glasses.
The spicy Southside cocktail.
Image: Supplied

SOUTHSIDE 

50ml Johnnie Walker

10ml Agave syrup

20ml lime juice

6 mint leaves

2 dashes green Tabasco

 

  1. Measure Johnnie Walker into a shaking tin.
  2. Measure agave syrup and lime juice into shaking tin.
  3. Add mint and green Tabasco to shaking tin.
  4. Add the ice, shake and fine strain into a rocks glass over the cubed ice and add garnish.
  5. Garnished with mint leaf and sliced jalapeño.

