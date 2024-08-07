People often ask me: “What do you eat in a day?” For me, the answer is simple: whole foods. In other words, one-ingredient foods. The food you buy in the fresh produce aisles as opposed to the packaged food aisles of your local supermarket. This includes vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses, whole grains, lean proteins, spices and herbs. However, what works for me may not work for you. Let me explain.
Food is personal
We all have different genetic makeups, fitness goals, workouts, lifestyles and metabolisms. All this influences how we should eat. Even the healthiest foods can have varying effects on different people, depending on their genetic differences.
While packed with healthy benefits, garlic, for example, is a food that affects different people in different ways. For some people garlic digests comfortably and adds delicious flavour to dishes, while providing benefits in the form of heart health and antimicrobial properties. For others, garlic can cause stomach cramps.
How our bodies respond to different types of food is based on what the body likes and needs. This will vary across — and even within — individuals. The type of foods our bodies function optimally on will differ from one time to the next. Our lifestyles and bodies are constantly changing. So, what worked for you before may not work for you now.
For example, if you never used to be the active type but you’ve recently started exercising regularly you may find yourself put off by fast food you used to enjoy, which now makes you feel uncomfortable and sluggish in your workouts.
What is intuitive eating and should you do it?
Staying healthier with the latest diet trend
Image: Gino Santa Maria/123RF
People often ask me: “What do you eat in a day?” For me, the answer is simple: whole foods. In other words, one-ingredient foods. The food you buy in the fresh produce aisles as opposed to the packaged food aisles of your local supermarket. This includes vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses, whole grains, lean proteins, spices and herbs. However, what works for me may not work for you. Let me explain.
Food is personal
We all have different genetic makeups, fitness goals, workouts, lifestyles and metabolisms. All this influences how we should eat. Even the healthiest foods can have varying effects on different people, depending on their genetic differences.
While packed with healthy benefits, garlic, for example, is a food that affects different people in different ways. For some people garlic digests comfortably and adds delicious flavour to dishes, while providing benefits in the form of heart health and antimicrobial properties. For others, garlic can cause stomach cramps.
How our bodies respond to different types of food is based on what the body likes and needs. This will vary across — and even within — individuals. The type of foods our bodies function optimally on will differ from one time to the next. Our lifestyles and bodies are constantly changing. So, what worked for you before may not work for you now.
For example, if you never used to be the active type but you’ve recently started exercising regularly you may find yourself put off by fast food you used to enjoy, which now makes you feel uncomfortable and sluggish in your workouts.
7 ways to eat yourself healthy this winter
Listening to your body
This is where intuitive eating comes in. Or, simply put: listening to our bodies. It is vital for us to become attuned to our bodies’ needs. Eating intuitively can help you gauge the type of nutrition you need at a specific time. If, say, you’re lifting heavy weights and eating little and feel weak and fatigued all the time, your body might be trying to tell you it needs more protein and healthy carbohydrates for recovery.
Importantly, intuitive eating does not mean giving in to cravings. When you are properly in tune with your body you will begin to understand the difference between a craving and a genuine nutritional need. These differences can be difficult to discern at first but with practise and patience you will become more familiar with your body and begin to more easily determine the difference between the two.
How to become an intuitive eater
Spending time focusing on how your body responds to different foods is a great way to form a better understanding of where your body is at.
Learning to eat intuitively won’t happen overnight. It may mean breaking long-held habits and becoming more thoughtful and intentional about food than you’re used to. With practise, you may reach a point where food is fuel and something to enjoy without guilt and without bracing yourself for the inevitable side effects later. Cheers to that!
• Cara-Lisa Sham is an entrepreneur, dancer, self-taught yogi and passionate wellness advocate who lives and breathes wellbeing. She is the founder of soSerene, a wellbeing management system.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
She’s the bee’s knees
Avo good day: superfruit is back — richer, creamier and tastier than ever
Five good reasons to eat eggs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos