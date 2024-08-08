There’s a reason ponytails are the go-to hairstyle at this year’s Olympics: They’re quick and easy but still effortlessly stylish. Tying your hair back before exercising is an absolute necessity — not only does it keep your hair out of your face during workouts but it also prevents the risk of breakage and reduces the appearance of frizz.
Styling your hair away from your face means it’s less likely to come into contact with sweat, therefore preventing the appearance of greasy hair while protecting your skin. Keeping your hair out of the way during workouts also prevents it becoming tangled, leaving you with healthy-looking hair.
However, it’s crucial not to style your hair too tightly, as this can make it more susceptible to breakage and damage. Tight ponytails can be damaging to your scalp’s health due to the stress they place on hair particles. The popular hairstyle has also been linked to thinning and hair loss and can also cause painful headaches when worn for an extended period.
Instead, to reduce the risk of discomfort, it’s better to tie your hair in a loose ponytail before exercising. Undeniably, ponytails are rapidly becoming the hairstyle of the summer, with athletes such as Dina Asher-Smith and Charley Hull sporting sleek ponytails at this year’s Olympics.
Olympics beauty: How to protect your hair while working out
From Tori Franklin to Simone Biles, here are five ways to protect your hair while breaking a sweat at your next workout
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
With many fans of the Olympics wowed by the hairstyles and fashion, the former has become a huge influence for those looking to slay while they're at the gym.
While it can be a cosmetic issue that isn't serious, exercising can make your hair more susceptible to breakage, giving it a dry and brittle appearance. Sweat can also cause your hair to become greasy, making you more vulnerable to breakouts. Because of this, it’s essential to be conscious of your hair’s health while exercising in summer.
Considering this, luxurious hair extensions experts at Roxy Hair have created a guide on how to protect your hair during workouts to make you feel like an Olympic athlete.
PUT YOUR HAIR IN A PONYTAIL
There’s a reason ponytails are the go-to hairstyle at this year’s Olympics: They’re quick and easy but still effortlessly stylish. Tying your hair back before exercising is an absolute necessity — not only does it keep your hair out of your face during workouts but it also prevents the risk of breakage and reduces the appearance of frizz.
Styling your hair away from your face means it’s less likely to come into contact with sweat, therefore preventing the appearance of greasy hair while protecting your skin. Keeping your hair out of the way during workouts also prevents it becoming tangled, leaving you with healthy-looking hair.
However, it’s crucial not to style your hair too tightly, as this can make it more susceptible to breakage and damage. Tight ponytails can be damaging to your scalp’s health due to the stress they place on hair particles. The popular hairstyle has also been linked to thinning and hair loss and can also cause painful headaches when worn for an extended period.
Instead, to reduce the risk of discomfort, it’s better to tie your hair in a loose ponytail before exercising. Undeniably, ponytails are rapidly becoming the hairstyle of the summer, with athletes such as Dina Asher-Smith and Charley Hull sporting sleek ponytails at this year’s Olympics.
USE SILK OR SATIN HAIR TIES
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
When styling your hair before a workout, it’s important to be conscious of the products you’re using. While elastic hair ties are an easy and affordable option, they often cause your hair more harm than good. Due to the high amount of friction they place on hair particles, elastic hairbands tend to increase the risk of frizz. They can also result in damaged-looking and tangled hair, especially when applied too tightly.
Alternatively, you can use silk or satin hair ties as these products are much gentler for your hair, reducing the risk of damage. They also allow your hair to maintain its natural moisture, keeping it looking healthy and hydrated throughout your workout session.
Scrunchies are another fantastic product to use during a workout, as they keep your hair in place without being too tight. Due to their practicality and aesthetic value, scrunchies have become a favourite accessory to wear during this year’s Olympics, particularly in gymnastics. Gymnast Simone Biles is among the athletes spotted wearing the popular accessory.
TRY OUT PLAITED HAIRSTYLES
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics
During exercise, it is essential to keep hair away from the face, not only for practical reasons, but also for your hair’s health. Allowing hair to come into contact with sweat increases the appearance of frizz, especially during the summer when exercising in humid conditions. Because of this, plaits have become another go-to hairstyle during this year’s Olympics.
Plaits are a practical and versatile hairstyle to try out during your workout sessions, especially if you have long hair. They keep hair out of your face, which is hugely beneficial for your skin, as this prevents excess oils and breakouts. They are also beneficial for your scalp’s health, giving your hair a chance to breathe without being styled too tightly.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Australian marathon runner Genevieve Gregson often wears her hair in a French braided ponytail, using a headband to keep it away from her face.
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has become known for her bold and glamorous looks on the track. During her career, the athlete has shown off memorable hairstyles, ranging from vibrant wigs to effortless braided ponytails. Sha’Carri shows the importance of self-expression in sport and has become renowned for her iconic beauty moments during the Olympics.
SPORTS HEADBAND
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
During this year’s US track and field qualifying trials, Sha'Carri was spotted wearing a neon pink sports headband — a practical and stylish accessory for any workout.
Sports headbands help keep sweat away from your face, which is beneficial for your skin and hair, reducing the build-up of excess oils. Wearing a sports headband will also reduce the need to wash your hair after every workout, allowing it to maintain its natural moisture levels to prevent the appearance of dried-out hair. Because of this, they are an essential accessory to wear when working out in warmer weather.
DON'T SHY AWAY FROM ACCESSORISING
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Bows and ribbons have become some of the trendiest accessories to wear during this year’s Olympics. On July 29, tennis player Coco Gauff entered the court wearing a white hair ribbon — one of the trendiest accessories of 2024. Gymnast Jordan Chiles has also become known for her hair accessories. During the women’s gymnastics team finals, the athlete wore a patriotic red, white and blue ribbon.
American triple jumper Tori Franklin also stunned audiences by accessorising her hair with miniature seashells during the women’s triple jump qualifying trials. These memorable looks demonstrate that a gym session doesn’t have to equal a mundane hairstyle. Adding accessories to your hair can be a fun way to brighten up a workout as well as being a stylish method to keep your hair away from your face.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The anti-bob year
Hair-raising trends to avoid on TikTok
5 tips to rock colourful, statement braids like Sho Madjozi this festive season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos