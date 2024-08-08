Lifestyle

POLL | What do you think about Miss SA vetting process?

08 August 2024 - 14:50 By TIMESLIVE
Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the contest.
Image: SUPPLIED

The debacle over Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has put the spotlight on the pageant's vetting processes.

Adetshina has been in the spotlight in recent weeks with many South Africans questioning her eligibility to compete for the title. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother.

The home affairs department on Wednesday said there might have been identity theft committed by the person registered as Adetshina’s mother.   

The developments concerning her nationality and participation in the contest — leading to her late withdrawal — have cast a shadow over the pageant with some questioning the Miss South Africa organisation vetting process.

In 2021, Miss South Africa hopeful Bianca Schoombee withdrew her entry from the pageant after outrage caused by a series of offensive tweets she posted as a teenager. 

Schoombee came under fire on social media when users shared tweets she posted in 2014 where she made offensive and racist remarks and used the N-word several times. 

