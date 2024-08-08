Her popularity which started on TikTok as she showcased videos of her dancing has made her an international superstar as her first song Getting Late gained popularity and led to the success of one of her biggest singles Water.
At just 22 years old, Tyla is already the youngest Grammy winner in South Africa, having won the Best African Music Performance for her hit song Water at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
The track, which also inspired a viral TikTok challenge, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number 4 in the UK.
Tyla’s success extends beyond her Grammy win. She recently took home the Best New Artist and Best International Act awards at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television Awards.
Water has achieved more than 600-million streams on Spotify, peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and secured 33-million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the African artist with the highest number of monthly listeners on the platform.
Tyla has amassed 4.03-million YouTube subscribers and her debut album, which reached number 24 on the Billboard 200, has surpassed 900-million streams on Spotify.
Tyla receives 3 nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Image: Alvaro Beamud Cortes/V Magazine/X
South African singer Tyla has garnered three nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Recognised the Best New Artist, Best R&B and Best Afrobeats categories for her song Water , this achievement highlights Tyla’s growing influence in the global music scene.
In the Best Afrobeats category, Tyla will be competing against prominent artists such as Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Davido, Tems and Usher.
For the Best New Artist award, she faces competition from Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.
In the Best R&B category, Tyla will contend with icons like Alicia Keys, Usher, SZA, Muni Long and Victoria Monét.
Her popularity which started on TikTok as she showcased videos of her dancing has made her an international superstar as her first song Getting Late gained popularity and led to the success of one of her biggest singles Water.
At just 22 years old, Tyla is already the youngest Grammy winner in South Africa, having won the Best African Music Performance for her hit song Water at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
The track, which also inspired a viral TikTok challenge, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number 4 in the UK.
Tyla’s success extends beyond her Grammy win. She recently took home the Best New Artist and Best International Act awards at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television Awards.
Water has achieved more than 600-million streams on Spotify, peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and secured 33-million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the African artist with the highest number of monthly listeners on the platform.
Tyla has amassed 4.03-million YouTube subscribers and her debut album, which reached number 24 on the Billboard 200, has surpassed 900-million streams on Spotify.
READ MORE
IN PICS | Tyla performs, Charlize Theron co-hosts star-studded Olympic Games kick-off
Tyla, Zendaya, Kim K: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
From Mzansi to the Met Gala: Tyla stuns at fashion’s top red carpet event
'We’re witnessing the rise of a superstar' — Tyla's performance on 'The Late Night Show'
Halala, Tyla! Your Grammy win heralds the dawn of a new African cultural reawakening
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos