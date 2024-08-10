IN PICS | 5 things to know about newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux
South Africa's first deaf Miss South Africa makes history at the 66th pageant
10 August 2024 - 20:56
In what has been a divisive and one-of-a-kind Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux walked away as the queen of this year's pageant. In its 66th year, the Free State-born model and student wowed judges on Crown Chasers and its final pageant at the SunBet Arena. ..
