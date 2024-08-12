Lifestyle

IN PICS | Bonang Matheba's goddess looks from the Miss SA finale

Host unleashes inner Greek goddess to steal the scene at this year's pageant

12 August 2024 - 06:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Bonang Matheba wowed fans at this year's Miss SA.
Image: Supplied

In her fourth stint as a Miss SA host, Bonang Matheba took the stage at the 66th instalment to wow fans and lovers of the pageant with her love for glamorous gowns.

Year in and year out, she has turned to local designers who often capture her diva style. This year, however, she looked to unleash her inner goddess in a number of Greek-inspired looks.

ENTER THE MERMAID

The electric colours in beauty and fashion trends that see many exploring experimental looks came alive in Matheba's opening look. The glittering mermaid-cut dress kicked off her figure, accentuating looks while complimenting the magical opening looks by Gert-Johan Coetzee worn by the contestants. She crowned the eye-catching sea-green ensemble with a decorative neck piece that made her the queen of water nymphs.

GODDESS IN GOLD

In her second look, Matheba made a nod to her past golden looks in a dazzling body-hugging gown. The eye-catching detail of the ensemble featured a halo with festive, leafy details. While her gold cuff kept the accessorising simplistic, she turned it up a notch with chandelier earrings.

ROSE GOLD ROMANCE

Following the top 7 announcements, Matheba took the stage in a rose-gold, floor-length number that captured the glamour of Botticelli's Three Graces. A pair of roses created a bustle to accentuate her waist and cascaded into textured ruffles. To capture her playful side, she went for kidcore floral earrings.

DIAMOND OF THE NIGHT

Matheba's fourth look for the top 5 brought back the glamour in another goddess-inspired ensemble with a metallic twist. The dress was made of silver feathers that hugged the voluptuous star, cascading into a shapely skirt and winged power shoulder.  

GONE WITH THE WIND FABULOUS

Continuing with the theme of Grecian draping, her final look saw her in a see-through dress in a tulle-like fabric that merged into sculptural shapes hiding a sparkling sequins bodice.

This was complimented by the hourglass figure of the dress that modernises classic techniques of dress-making, with an old Hollywood finish seen in her dazzling button earrings. The ensemble creates a windswept appeal seen in many a baroque painting.

