Want to spice up noodle meals? Here's a frittata recipe that'll do it

Make two-minute recipes a fun brunch meal with these easy to follow steps

12 August 2024 - 06:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Maggi's scrumptious frittata.
Image: Supplied

With new richer noodles and flavours, Maggi's two-minute noodles are getting an update for food connoisseurs. As part of Maggi's Cook the Difference campaign, foodies are invited to celebrate the new, improved products to be released soon with the addition of a spicy Lazenby Worcester sauce set to excite taste buds. 

Here is a fun recipe to give a new twist to your noodles:

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 packets Maggi noodles (or any instant noodles)
  • 3-4 eggs
  • 1 cup mixed vegetables (sliced bell peppers, onions, baby spinach)
  • ¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp oil or butter
  • Maggi tastemaker (seasoning packet that comes with the noodles)
  • ½ teaspoon Maggi Chili Lazenby Worcestershire sauce (for dressing at the end)

METHOD

1. COOK THE NOODLES

  1. Boil the Maggi noodles according to the instructions on the packet. Include the tastemaker/seasoning packet.
  2. Once cooked, drain excess water and set the noodles aside.

2. PREPARE THE VEGGIES

  1. Heat the oil or butter in a non-stick pan.
  2. Add the mixed vegetables and sauté until they are tender.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.

3. MAKE THE FRITTATA MIXTURE

  1. In a bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  2. Add the cooked Maggi noodles and sautéed vegetables to the egg mixture. Mix well to combine.
  3. If you are using cheese, you can mix it in at this stage or sprinkle it on top later.

4. COOK THE FRITTATA

  1. Pour the noodle/egg mixture into the same pan. Spread it out evenly.
  2. Cook on medium-low heat until the bottom is set and golden brown. This should take about 3-5 minutes.
  3. Flip the frittata and cook the other side until it is fully set and golden brown, about another 5 minutes.
  4. Once cooked, slide the frittata onto a serving plate.
  5. Cut into wedges and serve hot. 

 

