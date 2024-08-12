Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss SA red carpet

12 August 2024 - 16:39 By LEONIE WAGNER and THABO TSHABALALA
It was the perfect day in Pretoria when thousands of people gathered at the SunBet Arena at Time Square for the 2024 live Miss SA finale.

This was arguably one of the most talked-about pageants in years, which left the country divided. 

Outside the arena there were still whispers of former finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s name from curious fans, amid the controversy sparked by her Nigerian roots. Despite this, the night shimmered with glamour as media darlings and former queens graced the red carpet.

There was decadent cake, drinks and an electric anticipation that filled the air for hours before Mia le Roux was crowned Miss SA 2024. 

As guests arrived, before the crowning moment, with House of BNG bubbly flowing and old school house beats creating the perfect vibe, we spoke to some of those who attended the Miss SA 2024 live finale. 

