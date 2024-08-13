LISTEN | Clearing up misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system

“It's really important that we clarify these misconceptions to ensure that people don’t compromise their retirement planning based on hearsay. Our role as Old Mutual, and the industry as a whole, is to help South Africans understand the two-pot system so that they can make sound decisions about their retirement,” Hollo says.

“If there’s anything you are unsure about relating to the two-pot system, don't hesitate to contact your financial services provider to get clarity. Never rely on your friends and family's advice about complex financial matters, especially if they're not an expert on the subject matter.”

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.