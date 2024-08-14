Lifestyle

Prams vs strollers: here’s what mamas and papas need to know

An expert provides 7 tips to help you find the right wheels for your bundle of joy

14 August 2024 - 10:43 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
See which choice is best suited for your toddler.
Image: Supplied

Whether you are new to parenting or have your fair share of experience raising babies, the difference between prams and strollers can confuse many.

While both boast unique features, it's important to understand which one best suits your lifestyle and ensures your baby's comfort.

Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG executive Ronald Govender said comfort is key when picking your choice and depends on “your lifestyle, your baby’s age, finances and, most importantly, ensuring your child's safety during transportation”.

“Parents who live in urban areas often prefer lightweight strollers because they are compact and easy to manoeuvre. The strollers feature sturdy harness systems and durable frames, providing stability on city streets. Families who enjoy outdoor activities may opt for robust prams with all-terrain capabilities, adjustable suspension and secure braking systems for smoother rides over rugged terrain.”

According to market intelligence company Blue Weave Consulting, there is rising awareness about baby health and safety concerns in South Africa spurring growth in the baby care and products sector.

Govender said prioritising safety when selecting a pram or stroller not only provides peace of mind but also supports your active lifestyle, enabling comfortable and secure exploration with your child.

He provided tips to help parents navigate the decision:

  1. Safety first: When choosing a pram or stroller, prioritise safety to protect your child during outings. Look for features such as a robust frame, reliable brakes and a secure harness system. Additionally, consider the stroller's stability, specially if you are interested in jogging strollers designed for more active use.
  2. Baby’s age is an important factor: Prams provide a lie-flat position suitable for newborns, promoting healthy spine development. Strollers with reclining seats are ideal for older infants and toddlers who can sit upright independently.
  3. Budget consideration: Plays a role in choosing a pram or stroller as they span a wide range of prices. Balance your budget with the features most important to you.
  4. Longevity and flexibility: Both cater for changing needs as some models offer modular designs that adapt as your child grows.
  5. Multipurpose use for parents with older siblings: A consideration for families with multiple children. There are prams that can handle a newborn and an older sibling, such as double prams, or attachments that convert a single pram into a double.
  6. Usability and convenience: Evaluate how and where you will use the pram or stroller. Lightweight strollers are ideal for tight spaces and public transport, while robust prams with large wheels are better for outdoor activities and rough terrain.
  7. Aesthetics and design: This matters for personal preferences. Modern strollers come in sleek designs with different colour options, catering to those who prioritise aesthetics alongside functionality.

