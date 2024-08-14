Whether you are new to parenting or have your fair share of experience raising babies, the difference between prams and strollers can confuse many.
Prams vs strollers: here's what mamas and papas need to know
An expert provides 7 tips to help you find the right wheels for your bundle of joy
Image: Supplied
Whether you are new to parenting or have your fair share of experience raising babies, the difference between prams and strollers can confuse many.
While both boast unique features, it's important to understand which one best suits your lifestyle and ensures your baby's comfort.
Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG executive Ronald Govender said comfort is key when picking your choice and depends on “your lifestyle, your baby’s age, finances and, most importantly, ensuring your child's safety during transportation”.
“Parents who live in urban areas often prefer lightweight strollers because they are compact and easy to manoeuvre. The strollers feature sturdy harness systems and durable frames, providing stability on city streets. Families who enjoy outdoor activities may opt for robust prams with all-terrain capabilities, adjustable suspension and secure braking systems for smoother rides over rugged terrain.”
According to market intelligence company Blue Weave Consulting, there is rising awareness about baby health and safety concerns in South Africa spurring growth in the baby care and products sector.
Govender said prioritising safety when selecting a pram or stroller not only provides peace of mind but also supports your active lifestyle, enabling comfortable and secure exploration with your child.
He provided tips to help parents navigate the decision:
