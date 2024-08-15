Lifestyle

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Air fryer sticky wings for the weekend

Make a pile of chicken wings to munch on while enjoying a feast of MasterChef SA episodes

15 August 2024 - 12:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing.
Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing.
Image: supplied

STICKY WINGS WITH BLUE CHEESE SAUCE

MasterChef judge Justine Drake shares her fave sticky wings recipe. The beauty of the recipe is that you can double or treble it. Nothing like a pile of wings to enjoy while watching a group of South African chefs sweat it out in the MasterChef kitchen. 

Makes 24

24 chicken wings

250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce

250ml (1 cup) barbecue sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

60ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar

5cm knob ginger, grated

5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Blue cheese dressing:

100g blue cheese

250ml (1 cup) full-cream yoghurt or sour cream

125ml (½ cup) tangy mayonnaise

15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar

10ml (2 tsp) Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Place the chicken wings in a large dish.

2. Mix all marinade ingredients together and pour over chicken wings. Marinate for a couple of hours, if time allows.

3. Divide the wings in half for a large air fryer. Arrange one half in a liner in a large air fryer. If using a small air fryer, divide the wings into four. Bake at 180 °C for 15 minutes, turning halfway. Turn and cook for a further 10 minutes till really crispy and charred around the edges. They must be crispy.

4. For the dressing blitz all ingredients together and season to taste. Serve with the chicken wings.

 Catch judges Justine Drake, Zola Nene and Katlego Mlambo on MasterChef South Africa season 5 on SABC3, channel 193 on Saturday night at 19.30 for a mouth-watering feast of viewing

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gluten-free baking

In a world of allergies and food intolerances expert Zorah Booley Samaai has come to the rescue with her new cookbook crammed full of delectable ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Beat the chill with Diane Bibby's hearty curry

The antidote to the cold is a warming dish of butter chicken curry. Here's a browned butter recipe to keep you warm this weekend
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Here’s why South African men love Rooibos

The need to unwind sees guys opt for herbal drinks rather than booze.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Clearing up misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle
  2. Air fryers sizzling their way onto South African kitchen countertops Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | 5 things to know about newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux Lifestyle
  4. LISTEN | ‘Bonang screamed my name loud enough, that’s how I knew I won’: Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Bonang Matheba's goddess looks from the Miss SA finale Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EFF press conference
Security tight as Taylor Swift's tour resumes after terror threat | REUTERS