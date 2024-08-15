MasterChef judge Justine Drake shares her fave sticky wings recipe. The beauty of the recipe is that you can double or treble it. Nothing like a pile of wings to enjoy while watching a group of South African chefs sweat it out in the MasterChef kitchen.
Makes 24
24 chicken wings
250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce
250ml (1 cup) barbecue sauce
45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
60ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar
5cm knob ginger, grated
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Blue cheese dressing:
100g blue cheese
250ml (1 cup) full-cream yoghurt or sour cream
125ml (½ cup) tangy mayonnaise
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar
10ml (2 tsp) Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Place the chicken wings in a large dish.
2. Mix all marinade ingredients together and pour over chicken wings. Marinate for a couple of hours, if time allows.
3. Divide the wings in half for a large air fryer. Arrange one half in a liner in a large air fryer. If using a small air fryer, divide the wings into four. Bake at 180 °C for 15 minutes, turning halfway. Turn and cook for a further 10 minutes till really crispy and charred around the edges. They must be crispy.
4. For the dressing blitz all ingredients together and season to taste. Serve with the chicken wings.
• Catch judges Justine Drake, Zola Nene and Katlego Mlambo on MasterChef South Africa season 5 on SABC3, channel 193 on Saturday night at 19.30 for a mouth-watering feast of viewing
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Air fryer sticky wings for the weekend
Make a pile of chicken wings to munch on while enjoying a feast of MasterChef SA episodes
Image: supplied
STICKY WINGS WITH BLUE CHEESE SAUCE
MasterChef judge Justine Drake shares her fave sticky wings recipe. The beauty of the recipe is that you can double or treble it. Nothing like a pile of wings to enjoy while watching a group of South African chefs sweat it out in the MasterChef kitchen.
Makes 24
24 chicken wings
250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce
250ml (1 cup) barbecue sauce
45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
60ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar
5cm knob ginger, grated
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Blue cheese dressing:
100g blue cheese
250ml (1 cup) full-cream yoghurt or sour cream
125ml (½ cup) tangy mayonnaise
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar
10ml (2 tsp) Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Place the chicken wings in a large dish.
2. Mix all marinade ingredients together and pour over chicken wings. Marinate for a couple of hours, if time allows.
3. Divide the wings in half for a large air fryer. Arrange one half in a liner in a large air fryer. If using a small air fryer, divide the wings into four. Bake at 180 °C for 15 minutes, turning halfway. Turn and cook for a further 10 minutes till really crispy and charred around the edges. They must be crispy.
4. For the dressing blitz all ingredients together and season to taste. Serve with the chicken wings.
• Catch judges Justine Drake, Zola Nene and Katlego Mlambo on MasterChef South Africa season 5 on SABC3, channel 193 on Saturday night at 19.30 for a mouth-watering feast of viewing
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Gluten-free baking
Beat the chill with Diane Bibby's hearty curry
Here’s why South African men love Rooibos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos