Lifestyle

Wine and dine like a Parisian

Check out these Paris restaurants and bars recommended by designer and stylist Ayanda Lisa as the 2024 Olympics come to an end

15 August 2024 - 12:30 By Ayanda Lisa & Wanted Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brasserie Des Pres.
Brasserie Des Pres.
Image: Supplied

Ayanda Lisa has been a professional home organiser for seven years and has been working as an interior stylist and designer for the past four years. Having recently relocated to Paris, she now splits her work between South Africa and Europe and will expand her portfolio to include home décor and textiles in 2025.

Though residential spaces are her forte, she’s covered everything from clothing stores, to aesthetic practices, fitness studios and now restaurants. She’s collaborating on a new restaurant project at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront with renowned chef Vusi Ndlovu.

Ayanda is known for creating warm, inviting, and casually elegant spaces. Her work emphasises balance and harmony, offering a luxury experience while applying principles that are accessible and relevant to various aspects of life.

Here is her guide to some noteworthy Paris restaurants post the sensational Olympics held in the city over the past few weeks.

Dinners:

Brasserie des Pres boasts eclectic décor, beautiful energy, lovely food, great staff and beautiful restrooms. It’s also a hit with the locals, so you know it’s good.

Le Relais de lEntrecote has incredible steak frites. It’s the Beyoncé of restaurants. You need to arrive 30-60 minutes before they open as the queue snakes around the block every day, no matter the season.

Siena has gorgeous soft décor, a very chic crowd, beautiful pastas, a unique selection of wines and a singing guitarist to serenade diners.

Chez Janou is a simple, elegant, authentically French brasserie. It has a dedicated sommelier who will spend ages with you ensuring you have the perfect beverage with any meal. The seasonal desserts are also delectable.

Le Relais De L’Entrecote.
Le Relais De L’Entrecote.
Image: Supplied

Brunch/ Lunch:

Coco Lyon. The experience here feels like you’re in a movie with chic, whimsical décor. The produce is beautifully seasonal and every option is top notch. The staff are a traditional bunch, but all have a great sense of humour and lightness about them. The space draws an elegant crowd. The bar will turn non-drinkers into fans with some of the most unusual cocktails in town. It’s also great to grab a drink at the bar alone.

Coco Lyon Paris.
Coco Lyon Paris.
Image: Supplied

Ralphs Restaurant. Anything your mind can conjure up in association with Ralph Lauren is exemplified in this gem. It has the best wine selection, while the menu is simple, classic and straightforward but delivered in beautiful fashion with perfect portions. The staff speak multiple languages. It’s a quiet but upbeat ambience. The environment and décor layout are essentially a campaign for the eponymous fashion designer. Many of the pieces can be purchased from the interleading multifloor Ralph Lauren store. If they don’t have something you like, they can source it and ship it to you.

Hotel Raphael Rooftop Bar is famous for its views of the Eiffel Tower, but those tables are coveted so it’s best to book well in advance. Food is easy, uncomplicated, beautiful. It’s very much a rosé and relax all afternoon type of environment.

Ralph's Restaurant Paris.
Ralph's Restaurant Paris.
Image: Supplied

Bars/Drinks:

The Hoxton works as a great working space in the day, but is also perfect for after-work drinks. Laptops are shut (by their security team) at 5.15pm. It feels like the original “Soho House” (private members club), the energy is relaxed but sexy with an eclectic group of people. The bar turns into a lounge by 9pm and the music is international, catering to a crowd that is very creative, cool, fun and global.

Little Red Door feels like one of those, “if you know, you know” type of places. It’s a small and unexpectedly cool and laid-back speakeasy, with sexy old-school R'n'B and pop music as the soundtrack throughout the night. The menu offers traditional after-hour cocktails and versions offering their unique local spin. The staff are beautifully decked out in French casual ensembles and all have fun upbeat personalities. The doorman feels like a long-lost friend and you feel completely looked after by everyone.

Le Bar.
Le Bar.
Image: Supplied

Le Bar (at the Four Seasons Hotel) is very chic with fantastic staff. If you happen to know your wines better than most, you might get pulled into an impromptu blind taste test with a few of their staff (they take wine knowledge very seriously.) If you guess correctly, you’ll be rewarded with a beautiful “off the menu cocktail” that is truly spectacular! Better than any cocktail I’ve had in this town to date.

Wanted

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wine drinkers likely to focus on quality and value in 2024

Consumers are turning their attention to sustainability and social responsibility.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Eight South African restaurants named among the World’s Top 100

The latest in good news for South Africa’s restaurant industry is the inclusion of eight local restaurants in this year’s Luxury Lifestyle Awards as ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Seven things you need to know about Michelin ratings

What is a Michelin star and how are they awarded? We've got all the details on the prestigious awards.
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Clearing up misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle
  2. Air fryers sizzling their way onto South African kitchen countertops Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | 5 things to know about newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux Lifestyle
  4. LISTEN | ‘Bonang screamed my name loud enough, that’s how I knew I won’: Miss ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Bonang Matheba's goddess looks from the Miss SA finale Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EFF press conference
Security tight as Taylor Swift's tour resumes after terror threat | REUTERS