Dinners:
Brasserie des Pres boasts eclectic décor, beautiful energy, lovely food, great staff and beautiful restrooms. It’s also a hit with the locals, so you know it’s good.
Le Relais de l’Entrecote has incredible steak frites. It’s the Beyoncé of restaurants. You need to arrive 30-60 minutes before they open as the queue snakes around the block every day, no matter the season.
Siena has gorgeous soft décor, a very chic crowd, beautiful pastas, a unique selection of wines and a singing guitarist to serenade diners.
Chez Janou is a simple, elegant, authentically French brasserie. It has a dedicated sommelier who will spend ages with you ensuring you have the perfect beverage with any meal. The seasonal desserts are also delectable.
Wine and dine like a Parisian
Check out these Paris restaurants and bars recommended by designer and stylist Ayanda Lisa as the 2024 Olympics come to an end
Image: Supplied
Ayanda Lisa has been a professional home organiser for seven years and has been working as an interior stylist and designer for the past four years. Having recently relocated to Paris, she now splits her work between South Africa and Europe and will expand her portfolio to include home décor and textiles in 2025.
Though residential spaces are her forte, she’s covered everything from clothing stores, to aesthetic practices, fitness studios and now restaurants. She’s collaborating on a new restaurant project at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront with renowned chef Vusi Ndlovu.
Ayanda is known for creating warm, inviting, and casually elegant spaces. Her work emphasises balance and harmony, offering a luxury experience while applying principles that are accessible and relevant to various aspects of life.
Here is her guide to some noteworthy Paris restaurants post the sensational Olympics held in the city over the past few weeks.
Dinners:
Brasserie des Pres boasts eclectic décor, beautiful energy, lovely food, great staff and beautiful restrooms. It’s also a hit with the locals, so you know it’s good.
Le Relais de l’Entrecote has incredible steak frites. It’s the Beyoncé of restaurants. You need to arrive 30-60 minutes before they open as the queue snakes around the block every day, no matter the season.
Siena has gorgeous soft décor, a very chic crowd, beautiful pastas, a unique selection of wines and a singing guitarist to serenade diners.
Chez Janou is a simple, elegant, authentically French brasserie. It has a dedicated sommelier who will spend ages with you ensuring you have the perfect beverage with any meal. The seasonal desserts are also delectable.
Image: Supplied
Brunch/ Lunch:
Coco Lyon. The experience here feels like you’re in a movie with chic, whimsical décor. The produce is beautifully seasonal and every option is top notch. The staff are a traditional bunch, but all have a great sense of humour and lightness about them. The space draws an elegant crowd. The bar will turn non-drinkers into fans with some of the most unusual cocktails in town. It’s also great to grab a drink at the bar alone.
Image: Supplied
Ralph’s Restaurant. Anything your mind can conjure up in association with Ralph Lauren is exemplified in this gem. It has the best wine selection, while the menu is simple, classic and straightforward but delivered in beautiful fashion with perfect portions. The staff speak multiple languages. It’s a quiet but upbeat ambience. The environment and décor layout are essentially a campaign for the eponymous fashion designer. Many of the pieces can be purchased from the interleading multifloor Ralph Lauren store. If they don’t have something you like, they can source it and ship it to you.
Hotel Raphael Rooftop Bar is famous for its views of the Eiffel Tower, but those tables are coveted so it’s best to book well in advance. Food is easy, uncomplicated, beautiful. It’s very much a rosé and relax all afternoon type of environment.
Image: Supplied
Bars/Drinks:
The Hoxton works as a great working space in the day, but is also perfect for after-work drinks. Laptops are shut (by their security team) at 5.15pm. It feels like the original “Soho House” (private members club), the energy is relaxed but sexy with an eclectic group of people. The bar turns into a lounge by 9pm and the music is international, catering to a crowd that is very creative, cool, fun and global.
Little Red Door feels like one of those, “if you know, you know” type of places. It’s a small and unexpectedly cool and laid-back speakeasy, with sexy old-school R'n'B and pop music as the soundtrack throughout the night. The menu offers traditional after-hour cocktails and versions offering their unique local spin. The staff are beautifully decked out in French casual ensembles and all have fun upbeat personalities. The doorman feels like a long-lost friend and you feel completely looked after by everyone.
Image: Supplied
Le Bar (at the Four Seasons Hotel) is very chic with fantastic staff. If you happen to know your wines better than most, you might get pulled into an impromptu blind taste test with a few of their staff (they take wine knowledge very seriously.) If you guess correctly, you’ll be rewarded with a beautiful “off the menu cocktail” that is truly spectacular! Better than any cocktail I’ve had in this town to date.
Wanted
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Wine drinkers likely to focus on quality and value in 2024
Eight South African restaurants named among the World’s Top 100
Seven things you need to know about Michelin ratings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos