10 ways to know the water you are drinking is safe

There are often things we can’t see that make it undrinkable

16 August 2024 - 10:16 By Staff Writer
Drinking water should be clear and without any cloudiness, sediments or particles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Neonshot

Access to clean and safe drinking water is essential for health and wellbeing, and is a human right.

While many people take it for granted their tap water is safe, with shortages and fixing of infrastructure, it's important to keep a watchful eye (or tastebud) on your water.

“Ensuring the water you are drinking is of a good quality can be tricky,” said Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Milton. “The water may appear to be clear and look free of debris, but often there are things we can’t see that make our water undrinkable.”

Apart from having a water testing kit on hand every time you take a sip, there are things you can look out for, specially if you are drinking water at a different location:

  1. Clarity: The water should be clear and without any cloudiness, sediments or particles.
  2. Odour: Safe drinking water should be odourless. Any unusual smell, such as a chlorine, sulphur, or sewage-like odour, could indicate contamination.
  3. Taste: Water should have a neutral taste; not metallic, bitter or salty.
  4. Source: Know the source of your water. Municipal supplies are usually treated and tested regularly. If you rely on well water, regular testing should be done.
  5. Testing: If you are worried about the quality of your drinking water, a home testing kit can be used to put your mind at ease.
  6. Local water quality reports: Check these reports, often available from your water supplier or local government.
  7. Health symptoms: If you or others in your household experience gastrointestinal issues, skin irritation or other health symptoms after drinking water, it might indicate a problem.
  8. Environmental factors: Consider nearby agricultural activities, industrial sites or other potential sources of pollution that might affect your water source.
  9. Filtration and treatment: Ensure any home filtration or treatment systems are properly maintained and functioning correctly. Regularly change filters and follow the manufacturer's instructions.
  10. Sterilise your water: If you are uncertain about your water quality or want to be sure your water is healthy to drink, using Milton to sterilise it before drinking is a safe and affordable option. Milton kills 99% of known bacteria and can give you peace of mind before taking a sip. Only 4ml of Milton fluid can sterilise one litre of drinking water, and one tablet can sterilise 10 litres.

Having clean drinking water is a human right to which all South Africans should have access, but this is not always the case.

“Even if you are drinking water from a tap you can never be too sure about the quality,” said Ragavan.

Regular monitoring and testing are key to ensuring your water remains safe to drink.

