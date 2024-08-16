This comes on top of the company’s benefits, which include a seven-hour workday, weekends off, 30 to 40 days of annual leave and five days off during Lunar New Year.
China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight
Image: 123RF/Milkos
To enhance employee wellbeing a China supermarket, Pang Dong Lai, has been in the spotlight for introducing an innovative employment policy featuring “unhappy leave” days.
Supermarket founder Yu Donglai announced the initiative during China Supermarket Week 2024.
According to South China Morning Post, Yu's philosophy is to have happy employees.
“I want every staff member to have freedom. Everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work,” he said.
Under the new policy, employees at Pang Dong Lai can request up to 10 additional leave days above their regular entitlements, allowing them to take time off when needed for mental and emotional health.
This comes on top of the company’s benefits, which include a seven-hour workday, weekends off, 30 to 40 days of annual leave and five days off during Lunar New Year.
Yu’s forward-thinking employment practices are complemented by competitive compensation.
The average monthly salary at Pang Dong Lai is 7,000 yuan (R17,692), with janitors potentially earning up to 500,000 yuan (R1.3m) annually, contingent on their professional capabilities.
Despite its relatively modest footprint with just 13 shops in Xuchang and Xinxiang — two third-tier cities in Henan province — Pang Dong Lai has garnered nationwide acclaim.
Over its 29-year history, the company has achieved a reputation as “the ceiling of China’s industry” due to its exceptional customer service standards.
Yu Donglai’s introduction of “unhappy leave” days signifies a significant shift towards prioritising employee happiness and mental health in the workplace, setting a new benchmark for the retail industry in China.
