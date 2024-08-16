Lifestyle

China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight

16 August 2024 - 06:10
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Chinese supermarket has introduced 'unhappy leave' days for employees.
A Chinese supermarket has introduced 'unhappy leave' days for employees.
Image: 123RF/Milkos

To enhance employee wellbeing a China supermarket, Pang Dong Lai, has been in the spotlight for introducing an innovative employment policy featuring “unhappy leave” days. 

Supermarket founder Yu Donglai announced the initiative during China Supermarket Week 2024.

According to South China Morning Post, Yu's philosophy is to have happy employees.

“I want every staff member to have freedom. Everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work,” he said. 

Under the new policy, employees at Pang Dong Lai can request up to 10 additional leave days above their regular entitlements, allowing them to take time off when needed for mental and emotional health.

Production companies and record labels make money, not actors and artists: Sandy B

“I got paid R1,600 that came after three months”, said the ‘Uzalo’ actor.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

This comes on top of the company’s benefits, which include a seven-hour workday, weekends off, 30 to 40 days of annual leave and five days off during Lunar New Year.

Yu’s forward-thinking employment practices are complemented by competitive compensation.

The average monthly salary at Pang Dong Lai is 7,000 yuan (R17,692), with janitors potentially earning up to 500,000 yuan (R1.3m) annually, contingent on their professional capabilities.

Despite its relatively modest footprint with just 13 shops in Xuchang and Xinxiang — two third-tier cities in Henan province — Pang Dong Lai has garnered nationwide acclaim.

Over its 29-year history, the company has achieved a reputation as “the ceiling of China’s industry” due to its exceptional customer service standards.

Yu Donglai’s introduction of “unhappy leave” days signifies a significant shift towards prioritising employee happiness and mental health in the workplace, setting a new benchmark for the retail industry in China.

MORE:

WATCH | China's drivers worry as robotaxis pick up pace — and passengers

Liu Yi is among China's seven million ride-hailing drivers. A 36-year-old Wuhan resident, he started driving part-time this year when construction ...
Motoring
1 week ago

From the Philippines to Mali, countries struggle to count heat deaths

Food delivery driver John Jay Chan has had no protections from the record-breaking heatwaves that have hit the Philippines in recent months, but he ...
News
1 week ago

What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average?

The finance and banking sector has emerged as the highest paying industry, according to an international recruitment agency Michael Page's latest ...
News
3 weeks ago

TOM EATON | China’s ‘silver economy’ won’t cut it, it’s time to welcome foreigners

After shrinking by 2-million people last year, the East Asia giant’s economic upheavals will almost certainly be the largest and will come the soonest
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rooibos hot chocolate? Here’s how you can enjoy this unique winter warmer Lifestyle
  2. China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight Lifestyle
  3. 'I’m excited': Adetshina to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant Lifestyle
  4. RECIPE OF THE WEEK | Air Fryer Sticky Wings for the Weekend Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | Clearing up misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Magashule’s former PA appears in court
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 16 August 2024