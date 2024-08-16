Academic, deputy mother and Beyoncé of her age group are some of the names associated with former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
The 57-year-old is in her “zero stress era” more than a year after taking early retirement in 2023. Phakeng left UCT last year after almost five years as vice-chancellor following a months-long internal governance battle.
Since leaving the academic scene, Phakeng has embraced a new era of adventure, self-discovery and boldly enjoying her life. She is embracing her title of being a businesswoman with diverse interests in media, farming and consulting.
Her vibrant social media feed is a testament to her new escapades, from travelling to sharing life lessons and her glamorous fashion sense.
“Damn, I love my free life. I have only one life and am determined to live it well. Since I stepped down as vice-chancellor, I've been doing a lot of things. I've been having fun, doing a lot of travelling, and I've been talking to people. I've been so busy but also very happy, and to be honest with you, zero stress.
“There is no doubt that since May 2023 I have become very busy. I do a ton of different things in a week and I travel a lot across the country, continent and the world. But I am happy and at peace. Tired is not an issue at all. What I know for sure is that a good measure of success is happiness and peace of mind.
“How is 2024 going? The truth is I can’t complain. Thank God. I made a decision to live my life in such a way that life itself has a crush on me. So far, so good, by the grace of God,” Phakeng said
From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng living fulfilling life in retirement
The 57-year-old is in her ‘zero stress era’
Image: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng/Instagram
Academic, deputy mother and Beyoncé of her age group are some of the names associated with former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.
The 57-year-old is in her “zero stress era” more than a year after taking early retirement in 2023. Phakeng left UCT last year after almost five years as vice-chancellor following a months-long internal governance battle.
Since leaving the academic scene, Phakeng has embraced a new era of adventure, self-discovery and boldly enjoying her life. She is embracing her title of being a businesswoman with diverse interests in media, farming and consulting.
Her vibrant social media feed is a testament to her new escapades, from travelling to sharing life lessons and her glamorous fashion sense.
“Damn, I love my free life. I have only one life and am determined to live it well. Since I stepped down as vice-chancellor, I've been doing a lot of things. I've been having fun, doing a lot of travelling, and I've been talking to people. I've been so busy but also very happy, and to be honest with you, zero stress.
“There is no doubt that since May 2023 I have become very busy. I do a ton of different things in a week and I travel a lot across the country, continent and the world. But I am happy and at peace. Tired is not an issue at all. What I know for sure is that a good measure of success is happiness and peace of mind.
“How is 2024 going? The truth is I can’t complain. Thank God. I made a decision to live my life in such a way that life itself has a crush on me. So far, so good, by the grace of God,” Phakeng said
While some have criticised her decision to leave academia, some of her followers adore her free spirit and find her posts inspirational.
In July 2023, Phakeng climbed the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro. Her adventurous spirit also saw her participate in an abseiling activity at Table Mountain this year. She enjoys walking and hiking.
“My body is the only place I have to live in, so I take care of it. Not only in terms of what I eat, but also what I do to and with it.
“Someone asked why I travel. The more I travel, the more I discover myself or things about myself that I did not know existed, such as abilities, likes, talents and even strengths. If you travel far enough, you’ll meet yourself.
“Someone recently asked if I am still in education. The truth is education happens everywhere and, yes, the academic in me will never die. My expertise remains even though I don’t stand in front of a class every day, and universities outside South Africa do tap into my undisputed proven academic expertise.”
Phakeng said she enjoys the freedom of being her own boss.
“I don't filter my talks because I don't get a payslip from anyone, I just issue invoices. I speak my mind without fear of having to issue an apology the next week.”
Here are more posts from Phakeng:
READ MORE:
‘I expected retirement to be devastating’: Former UCT VC Phakeng on life after varsity tenure
Toxicity of past six years dumped on Kilimanjaro: Mamokgethi Phakeng on climbing mountain
Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos