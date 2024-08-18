Emily Child: fleeing lightning in Rwanda, loving locals on Lake Malawi

My first trip abroad was to London and Leeds, England, to visit family. I remember going to the theatre to see Oliver. It was the first time I had ever seen a musical. I was completely enthralled. Everything felt so real to me! One of Fagin’s boys slept in a drawer, and I found this fascinating. I was filled with wonder. It was the first time I recognised the power of design and performance, as well as the beautiful trickery of the theatre. I fell in love with it.

I grew up in Johannesburg, and we would often go to Durban on holiday. The thing I remember most is spending hours looking in rock pools by the sea, wishing I was a mermaid.

I really love Rio. Brazilians are kind, confident and joyful. There is incredible music and art everywhere, and I love a caipirinha. On a perfect day there, I would start by grabbing a pastry from one of the amazing little bakeries in Urca and going for a walk around the botanical gardens. I would then head to Copacabana for a long swim, followed by caipirinhas and prawns on the beach. I would also go to The Maze in Comunidade Tavares Bastos to watch the sunset and hear live music. I would then dance the night away and sleep somewhere I could hear the sea.