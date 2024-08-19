Nomzamo Mbatha shares three tips for kids struggling with mental health

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Cotton On announced their R6.4m donation to six South African mental health organisations on Monday.
This is part of $3m (R53.46m) funding of 65 youth-focused organisations in 10 countries through the Kindness in Community Fund, among the largest funding efforts to provide direct support for youth mental health worldwide.
The Kindness in Community Fund beneficiaries span a wide range of focus areas, including direct mental health service providers, arts and culture, youth leadership and development, education, sports and recreation. By offering up to $150,000 (R2.67m) per organisation, the fund enables services that respond to the top themes young people hope to address in their regions, including culturally competent services, LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy, gender-based violence support, destigmatising mental health and migrant and refugee community care. The Kindness in Community Fund offers a comprehensive approach that connects young people with a wide range of free, accessible resources and opportunities to support themselves and their peers.
The South African beneficiaries are: Community Keepers, Khululeka Grief Support, Lefika La Phodiso, Little Lions Child Coaching, PHOLA SANA and Waves for Change, all of which are working to ensure young South Africans are healthier and more healed.
“It was my daughter’s and my vision to be able to act on the research and thousands of conversations we’ve had with young people globally, where youth have asked for responsive services and programmes that meet their needs and support their mental health and wellbeing,” said Cynthia Germanotta, president and co-founder of Born This Way Foundation.
“Thanks to partners such as Cotton On, Born This Way Foundation is able to scale the work of the 2024 Kindness in Community Fund grant recipients as they support youth mental health and uplift their communities.
“Youth mental health is a great passion of mine as this area is often overlooked and there is so much potential to make a meaningful difference,” said Nomzamo Mbatha, Cotton On Foundation ambassador.
“Supporting the mental health of our youth is crucial because a healthy mind is the key to a fulfilled future. By empowering young people with the resources and support they need, we invest in the wellbeing and resilience of the next generation.”
Encouraging youth, Mbatha shared three pointers for young children dealing with mental health issues and seeking help.
Nomzamo Mbatha shares three tips for kids struggling with mental health
The actress is part of Cotton On's latest campaign with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation
Image: Supplied
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Cotton On announced their R6.4m donation to six South African mental health organisations on Monday.
This is part of $3m (R53.46m) funding of 65 youth-focused organisations in 10 countries through the Kindness in Community Fund, among the largest funding efforts to provide direct support for youth mental health worldwide.
The Kindness in Community Fund beneficiaries span a wide range of focus areas, including direct mental health service providers, arts and culture, youth leadership and development, education, sports and recreation. By offering up to $150,000 (R2.67m) per organisation, the fund enables services that respond to the top themes young people hope to address in their regions, including culturally competent services, LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy, gender-based violence support, destigmatising mental health and migrant and refugee community care. The Kindness in Community Fund offers a comprehensive approach that connects young people with a wide range of free, accessible resources and opportunities to support themselves and their peers.
The South African beneficiaries are: Community Keepers, Khululeka Grief Support, Lefika La Phodiso, Little Lions Child Coaching, PHOLA SANA and Waves for Change, all of which are working to ensure young South Africans are healthier and more healed.
“It was my daughter’s and my vision to be able to act on the research and thousands of conversations we’ve had with young people globally, where youth have asked for responsive services and programmes that meet their needs and support their mental health and wellbeing,” said Cynthia Germanotta, president and co-founder of Born This Way Foundation.
“Thanks to partners such as Cotton On, Born This Way Foundation is able to scale the work of the 2024 Kindness in Community Fund grant recipients as they support youth mental health and uplift their communities.
“Youth mental health is a great passion of mine as this area is often overlooked and there is so much potential to make a meaningful difference,” said Nomzamo Mbatha, Cotton On Foundation ambassador.
“Supporting the mental health of our youth is crucial because a healthy mind is the key to a fulfilled future. By empowering young people with the resources and support they need, we invest in the wellbeing and resilience of the next generation.”
Encouraging youth, Mbatha shared three pointers for young children dealing with mental health issues and seeking help.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Here's how you can take all the right steps to manage your anxiety
China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight
Can your holiday cause depression? Here's what you need to know
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos