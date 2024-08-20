A playful take on a beauty spa — for kids

Adults who need a break or who are desperate for some TLC have been relying on spas for health needs and special pampering for decades. However, the concept of offering such treats and luxuries for children is relatively new to Mzansi.
Kallz Kids Spa opened its doors in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic which so badly affected many businesses. Kids are pampered and cared for at the beauty spa, which is a day care facility which also gives them the feel of being in a luxurious massage parlour.
Ray Mpala and his wife Thandeka are the founders of the spa for children.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the couple said the concept came about after their daughter requested a spa party for her ninth birthday.
They searched for a massage parlour that could assist them but most only focused on adults and offered limited facilities for kids.
“ We realised kids at her school were doing pamper parties for their birthdays. It seemed popular and we saw an opportunity. We thought if we struggled to find great facilities for our daughter, we probably were not the only parents struggling.
“As entrepreneurs we saw a gap and knew this was a business opportunity. We did our research, looked around for spaces and that’s how Kallz Kids Spa was born and named after her [their daughter]”, said the couple.
The spa's target market are kids from 18 months to 18 years old.
“We also have our doors open to adults who want quality time bonding with their sons, daughters, nephews, nieces or grandchildren.”
Ray said they have received great support. Schools have spread the word to kids, which has been helpful, and they also promote the spa on social media.
Thandeka said they are not the first business to target children but do it in a specialised and kid-specific way..
“Traditional spas offer such services to kids but do not specialise like we do. We have dedicated all our energies and the set up of the spa to cater for kids. As you enter you are met with colours that tell you that this is an environment for children.”
See post:
A playful take on a beauty spa — for kids
Pampering for the young ones
Image: Supplied
See post:
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
