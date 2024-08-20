As spring approaches, our closets can embrace the diverse pieces in our collections. Whether you love light layering or racy cut-outs, the warm transitional season makes way for an ease in dressing.
Making a comeback, shorts are a fun option, whether you are wearing them for work or play. Here's how to style them:
From bermudas to thigh guys: 5 ways to wear shorts
Get ready for spring with these easy styling tips
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior
TOUCH OF TEXTURE
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci
Image: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
The cold fronts aren't over yet so have a bit of fun with warm fabrics such as tweed, polar fleece or corduroy. These fabrics are best done as co-ords especially if you venture into leather ensembles.
BERMUDA COMEBACK
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Oh yes, the Bermuda short is back with a fashionable twist. These shorts are best for layering but avoid sweltering ensembles by piecing as little items as possible. Look to darker hues and unique designs as linen or sandy tones can look dated.
TAILORED FIT
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
Image: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
Don't be afraid to visit your tailor for a fitted look. These can work best for those who are brave enough to make bold statements in the workplace or if you are looking to incorporate your boots into a transitional wardrobe.
MICRO
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci
A favourite for ladies who want to show a lot more leg, stick to strapless heels to elongate your leg and create a minimal approach to this relaxed look. Avoid accessorising or layering short shorts as it can easily look childish. The thigh guy trend is quickly becoming a staple for gents as well who are keen to show off their tats or squat regimen. Remember your running shorts won't go well with mock necks or collared shirts.
THE BRAT EDIT
Image: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Brat summer is on the horizon of South Africa's fashion scene. Metallic textures and bold neons are an easy way to capture the essence of the new trend. Also look to high-waisted shorts if you want to create the sex appeal synonymous with the party-girl trend.
