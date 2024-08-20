Lifestyle

From bermudas to thigh guys: 5 ways to wear shorts

Get ready for spring with these easy styling tips

20 August 2024 - 14:45
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Model, Yseult rocks the shorts trend.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

As spring approaches, our closets can embrace the diverse pieces in our collections. Whether you love light layering or racy cut-outs, the warm transitional season makes way for an ease in dressing.

Making a comeback, shorts are a fun option, whether you are wearing them for work or play. Here's how to style them:

TOUCH OF TEXTURE 

Princess Olympia of Greece.
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci
Blogger Pelayo Díaz.
Image: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images

The cold fronts aren't over yet so have a bit of fun with warm fabrics such as tweed, polar fleece or corduroy. These fabrics are best done as co-ords especially if you venture into leather ensembles.

BERMUDA COMEBACK

Singer Tiwa Savage.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Ludovic Nkoth attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer show.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Oh yes, the Bermuda short is back with a fashionable twist. These shorts are best for layering but avoid sweltering ensembles by piecing as little items as possible. Look to darker hues and unique designs as linen or sandy tones can look dated.

TAILORED FIT

Havana Rose Liu attends the Thom Browne fashion show.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
Japanese influener Kemio.
Image: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Don't be afraid to visit your tailor for a fitted look. These can work best for those who are brave enough to make bold statements in the workplace or if you are looking to incorporate your boots into a transitional wardrobe.

MICRO 

Supermodel Kate Moss.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Italian rapper Tony Effe.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

A favourite for ladies who want to show a lot more leg, stick to strapless heels to elongate your leg and create a minimal approach to this relaxed look. Avoid accessorising or layering short shorts as it can easily look childish. The thigh guy trend is quickly becoming a staple for gents as well who are keen to show off their tats or squat regimen. Remember your running shorts won't go well with mock necks or collared shirts.

THE BRAT EDIT

Content creator Steph Hui.
Image: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Marcus Derricotte attends New York Fashion Week.
Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Brat summer is on the horizon of South Africa's fashion scene. Metallic textures and bold neons are an easy way to capture the essence of the new trend. Also look to high-waisted shorts if you want to create the sex appeal synonymous with the party-girl trend.

