She's done fashion, hair care and fragrances but now multi-award winning music icon Beyoncé has ventured into spirits. As part of her three-part album drop titled Renaissance, the country influence is being carried into her latest merchandising for her booze brand Sir Davis.
While she has been seen before in paparazzi shots enjoying a drink or two the Drunk in Love singer is now dabbling in the world of American whiskey.
Partnering with Moet Hennessy, the whiskey is named after her great-grandfather, who was a bootlegger, in an attempt to “honour the past”.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a letter stating: “I feel you in the landscapes. Your laughter rolling in the rye. What songs did you sing? What gaps did you fill? Great-grandfather, did you dream of me? Your legacy is a force that drives me.”
Sir Davis will be available in September, her birthday month, but while many might get impatient waiting, here are some other celebrity champagnes, cognacs and spirits to hold you down.
Beyoncé, Bonang, Snoop Dogg: top drinks & where to buy them
From wines to tequilas, here are some celebrities joining Queen Bey in her new venture
Image: Supplied
DJ Zinhle — sparkling wine
What: For close to 20 years DJ Zinhle has been a party starter DJ, rocking the decks in South Africa and beyond. The most recent addition to her MCC BLVD range is Nectar Rose.
Where to get it: Pick n Pay, TakeAlot
What to try: Boulevard Luxury Nectar 750ml, R280
LeBron James — tequila
What: Launched in 2023, Lobos is a partnership between basketball star LeBron James and the Main Street Adviser's Group. The tequila and mezcal focuses on a James Bond-themed aesthetic. The recipe is inspired and meant to “celebrate the strength of the pack”, a credo inspired by the name behind the brand that translates to wolf.
Where to get it: Bottega Whiskey, Mother City Liquor
What to try: Lobos 1707 Reposado, R2,499
DJ Tira — cider
What: Another DJ makes it on the list. “Durban's finest” DJ Tira has also ventured into brewing beverages. Bearings Cyder comes in 500ml cans and is named after Tira who is also known as Malume (uncle) Bearings. The drinks are available in the golden apple flavour.
Where to get it: Tops
What to try: Bearings Cyder Golden Apple, 6x500ml, R94.99
Snoop Dogg — wine
What: Not one to miss an opportunity to release merchandising, Snoop Dogg turned heads when he launched his 19 Crimes wine range. Brewed to celebrate rebels who stood against empires, each bottle features a real-life character and their story. You can read it from the bottle or use your phone for an augmented reality first-person telling. The collection also features a special pack in collaboration with Martha Stewart.
Where to get it: SA Fine Wine
What to try: 19 Crimes, R234.97
Bonang Matheba — alcohol free sparkling wine
What: BNG has long been a staple of sparkling wines that enter the local lexicon. Born from Matheba's love for enjoying refined goods and experiences, BNG is famed for her colourful launch parties, cinematic ads and magazine cover-ready shoots. This year, BNG launched an alcohol-free Nectar Blanc flavour sparkling wine.
Where to get it: Norman Goodfellows, Woolworths, Decanter Liquor, Makro, Checkers, TakeAlot
What to try: Nectar Rose Non-Alcoholic Can, 4x500ml, R235
