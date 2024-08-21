Can’t quit like Floyd Shivambu? 5 ways to work with narcissistic bosses

The past few days have been dominated by the news of EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu defecting to the MK party. Shivambu, who co-founded the EFF with party leader Julius Malema, jumped ship and is looking for greener pastures in Jacob Zuma's party.
This has left many people pondering whether it is a sign of Shivambu playing political chess or a fallout with Malema. A toxic trail has followed Malema who recently landed in hot water for his brash slight towards party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife as well as his cringeworthy approach to Naledi Chirwa attending to her sick baby.
A big question now is whether Malema is on a narcissistic tirade as he demands loyalty from all EFF members. Will they quit? Will they step down? Will they survive an environment of fear?
Here's a look at what some professionals have suggested in dealing with a narcissistic boss:
1. UNDERSTAND YOUR BOSS
“There’s a difference between someone who’s an egomaniac and puffed up with self-importance and someone who has a narcissistic personality,” says psychoanalyst Michael Maccoby.
He warns narcissistic bosses often seem to be people who would be great to work for as they have charming and charismatic qualities, and are confident in the workplace. He suggests employees should try to understand “what makes them tick” so they can plan around their future plans.
Defining it as productive narcissism, these types of employers are deeply affected by their ideal selves and the shame of not living up to this image. Maccoby suggests one should “help [them] live up to that ideal”.
2. MORE WORK, LESS VALIDATION
Lacking in ability to encourage employees, narcissistic bosses run the risk of putting their subordinates through the wringer by not having their best interests at heart. Continuing points made by Maccoby, business coach Lucy Paulise says “a narcissistic boss may hold you to unreasonably high standards and will always point out areas for improvement”.
She warns against taking these moments personally and filtering what is communicated so you do not get tangled up in trying to earn their approval. While she suggests a detached approach during communication, she warns not to put too many expectations on them in heated moments.
“If you feel anxious, remember to take deep breaths and get straight to the point of what you need.”
3. HIGHLIGHT YOUR WORK AND WINS
Speaking to Business Insider, career psychologist Sinead Brady stresses the importance of standing up for yourself. She says this is vital in meetings where you should stress your input and make sure to add onto whatever you may have contributed to.
“You straightaway show others you've already been involved in the process and this is part of your idea.”
4. IT TAKES A VILLAGE
It's also important not to remain isolated when you have to deal with bosses who work from a selfish place. Professor of leadership at Harvard Business School, Amy Edmondson, gives these three pointers:
5. SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?
While the classic The Clash song may have been about a romantic relationship, a toxic workplace can push you to quit. Can it be a viable solution? HR expert Avery Francis notes leaving a job is not always an obvious solution so the best course of action is self advocacy.
She suggests it is important to “calmly, politely and clearly state what behaviour you will not tolerate from your boss” to advocate “expectations you have for appropriate workplace behaviour”.
Francis says this is important as narcissists often don't think rules apply to them. It's also important to treat them like anyone else in your workplace by paying a compliment where it's due without the expectation that it will get you in their good books.
