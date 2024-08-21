Lifestyle

Can’t quit like Floyd Shivambu? 5 ways to work with narcissistic bosses

Stand up for yourself and don't lose your job with these expert tips

21 August 2024 - 17:35
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu at a press conference announcing his resignation.
Former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu at a press conference announcing his resignation.
Image: Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

The past few days have been dominated by the news of EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu defecting to the MK party. Shivambu, who co-founded the EFF with party leader Julius Malema, jumped ship and is looking for greener pastures in Jacob Zuma's party.

This has left many people pondering whether it is a sign of Shivambu playing political chess or a fallout with Malema. A toxic trail has followed Malema who recently landed in hot water for his brash slight towards party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife as well as his cringeworthy approach to Naledi Chirwa attending to her sick baby

A big question now is whether Malema is on a narcissistic tirade as he demands loyalty from all EFF members. Will they quit? Will they step down? Will they survive an environment of fear?

Here's a look at what some professionals have suggested in dealing with a narcissistic boss:

'Leave now!': Malema takes aim at EFF leaders

Shivambu's resignation has sent the party into a tailspin with speculation over who would will resign next.
Politics
1 day ago

1. UNDERSTAND YOUR BOSS

“There’s a difference between someone who’s an egomaniac and puffed up with self-importance and someone who has a narcissistic personality,” says psychoanalyst Michael Maccoby.

He warns narcissistic bosses often seem to be people who would be great to work for as they have charming and charismatic qualities, and are confident in the workplace. He suggests employees should try to understand “what makes them tick” so they can plan around their future plans.

Defining it as productive narcissism, these types of employers are deeply affected by their ideal selves and the shame of not living up to this image. Maccoby suggests one should “help [them] live up to that ideal”.

2. MORE WORK, LESS VALIDATION

Lacking in ability to encourage employees, narcissistic bosses run the risk of putting their subordinates through the wringer by not having their best interests at heart. Continuing points made by Maccoby, business coach Lucy Paulise says “a narcissistic boss may hold you to unreasonably high standards and will always point out areas for improvement”.

She warns against taking these moments personally and filtering what is communicated so you do not get tangled up in trying to earn their approval. While she suggests a detached approach during communication, she warns not to put too many expectations on them in heated moments.

“If you feel anxious, remember to take deep breaths and get straight to the point of what you need.”

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Julius Malema’s five stages of grief

We have seen the EFF leader go through denial, anger and bargaining in less than a week — depression and acceptance are next
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

3. HIGHLIGHT YOUR WORK AND WINS

Speaking to Business Insider, career psychologist Sinead Brady stresses the importance of standing up for yourself. She says this is vital in meetings where you should stress your input and make sure to add onto whatever you may have contributed to.

“You straightaway show others you've already been involved in the process and this is part of your idea.”

4. IT TAKES A VILLAGE

It's also important not to remain isolated when you have to deal with bosses who work from a selfish place. Professor of leadership at Harvard Business School, Amy Edmondson, gives these three pointers:

  • When presenting an idea to your boss, make sure to include others in the email communication.
  • Finding a mentor, ideally outside your organisation, can provide you with a fresh viewpoint.
  • If you’re aiming for a raise or promotion, don't rely on your boss’s support. Instead, maintain records of your contributions to the success of particular projects.

RETHABILE RADEBE | Will Malema fan the flames and let the red house burn or extinguish the blaze?

While the EFF’s legacy and contribution in shaping contemporary politics can never be disputed, I believe the MKP is a roaring lion, while Malema’s ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

5. SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?

While the classic The Clash song may have been about a romantic relationship, a toxic workplace can push you to quit. Can it be a viable solution? HR expert Avery Francis notes leaving a job is not always an obvious solution so the best course of action is self advocacy.

She suggests it is important to “calmly, politely and clearly state what behaviour you will not tolerate from your boss” to advocate “expectations you have for appropriate workplace behaviour”.

Francis says this is important as narcissists often don't think rules apply to them. It's also important to treat them like anyone else in your workplace by paying a compliment where it's due without the expectation that it will get you in their good books.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng living fulfilling life in retirement

The former UCT vice-chancellor has embraced a new era of adventure, self-discovery and boldly enjoying her life.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

EXPLAINED | Safety for all in public bathrooms

As fear rises around transgender rights in such spaces, research shows gender-inclusive options are safest
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Is Canada the new Australia? South Africans flocking north, say experts

Immigration is going to drive the future of Canada, says expert.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rooibos hot chocolate? Here’s how you can enjoy this unique winter warmer Lifestyle
  2. TIMELINE | Ryan & Blake vs the world Lifestyle
  3. From bermudas to thigh guys: 5 ways to wear shorts Lifestyle
  4. POLL | Bennifer: Is it a good idea to get back with an ex? Lifestyle
  5. 'I’m excited': Adetshina to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
Big Spotify Backer, Now Backing Africa