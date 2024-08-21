Lifestyle

POLL | Bennifer: Is it a good idea to get back with an ex?

The couple who rekindled their romance and married two decades after a break-up are getting a divorce, media reported on Tuesday

21 August 2024 - 14:13 By TIMESLIVE
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a second wedding this past weekend. File image.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the spotlight for reportedly getting divorced.

The couple, who rekindled their romance and married two decades after a break-up are getting a divorce, media reported on Tuesday.

The Enough actress submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The divorce takes place two years after the couple married in Las Vegas.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind and it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said when she was getting married.

