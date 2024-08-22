Crisis to stability: how two-pot system will secure SA’s retirement savings

The practical implications of the two-pot system are significant. Members will have access to their savings pot once per tax year, provided the withdrawal amount is at least R2,000. Additionally, withdrawals from the savings pot will be taxed at the individual's marginal tax rate, further discouraging unnecessary withdrawals and promoting long-term preservation.

Initially, a one-time transfer of 10% of the existing fund value, capped at R30,000, will be made to the savings pot. With a minimum withdrawal value set at R2,000, individuals with less than R20,000 saved will initially have less than R2,000 in the savings pot and, therefore, will not be able to access these funds immediately. However, as you continue to contribute and your savings pot exceeds R2,000, you will then be able to make withdrawals.

The two-pot system is a strategic move towards ensuring long-term financial security for South Africans. By balancing immediate financial needs with the necessity of preserving retirement savings, it offers a sustainable solution to the challenges faced by many retirees. This system not only benefits individuals, but also contributes to the broader economic stability of the country. As the implementation date approaches, it's important for individuals to consult with financial advisers to fully understand the system's implications and make informed decisions that align with their long-term financial goals.

The two-pot system is a forward-thinking reform that addresses the critical need for preservation of retirement savings in SA. By ensuring that a substantial portion of retirement contributions is preserved until retirement, the system promises to enhance financial security for individuals and reduce the dependency on state support. This balanced approach is essential for fostering a sustainable and prosperous economy, benefiting both current and future generations.

• About the author: Michelle Acton is a Retirement Reform executive at Old Mutual.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.