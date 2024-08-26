Lifestyle

Hellen Motsuki, Nomalanga, Winnie: Best and worst dressed from Royalty Soapie Awards

The seventh instalment of the awards called on red carpet attendees to 'grow your African roots' through their ensembles; here's who blossomed or wilted

26 August 2024 - 13:50
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Sophie Ndaba at the Royalty Soapie Awards.
Image: Instagram/sophiendaba_
Image: Instagram/sophiendaba_

BEST

SOPHIE NDABA

The veteran actress stunned this weekend in a fierce rose-coloured beaded gown. Designed by Otiz Seflo, it took on the theme by looking at florals rather than tree roots or a palette that would celebrate soil. The flower details are emphasised with beading and sequins in a careful balance that does not overwhelm the dress with too many details. To accentuate her body, the dress is finished with plumes that create a mermaid tail.

HELLEN MOTSUKI

Hellen Motsuki (Melita on 'Skeem Saam') on the red carpet at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards in Pretoria.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Skeem Saam star dazzled in a theatrical floor-length gown featuring layers of pearls. While it's one of the few looks that leant into the roots theme of the evening, it also captured her character Melita's scene surviving a house set ablaze.

The up-do is a regal finish that allows details of her outfit to shine.

NOMALANGA SHOZI

Sporting two outfits as the host of the Royalty Soapie Awards, Shozi's first was a shimmering green gown with a matching puffy train. Her second look is a black stunner with a gold-encrusted corset. While they don't directly capture the theme, the palette looks at the elements of earth without being on the nose.

WORST

WINNIE NTSHABA

While many might expect the head honcho behind the awards to nail the theme she would have had months to prepare for, Ntshaba's gown gets lost between a Disney queen and a Bridgerton cast member. She could have also gone without the cape that makes the look top-heavy and busy. 

SIPHESIHLE VAZI

While the colour is a great choice for Vazi and the suit is well-fitted, the styling choices falter in this otherwise brilliant look. The bow tie is a tad too large and he would have benefited from a smaller one or something as playful as a butterfly-shaped neckpiece to marry the silver butterflies on his jacket. The look could also get an edgier finish with square-nose Chelsea boots rather than boring brogues that would work better in a minimal look.

