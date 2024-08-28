Lifestyle

It’s spring cleaning time — here are 5 plants to keep roaches at bay

Cleaning up your home and getting nowhere with pesky pests?

28 August 2024 - 10:15
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
The aroma in mint is sure to get roaches running. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yurysevryuk

1. MINT

When you aren’t throwing a sprig in your cocktails, mint plants can help repel cockroaches due to the pungent scent they emit.

2. LAVENDER

The smell of lavender is an irritant for pests. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Lavender has been a popular plant for those looking for herbal remedies to help them relax. Keeping the plant in your home can help repel unwanted pests due to the linalool found in its leaves. The compound can help deter pests due to the strong aroma that irritates them.

3. CATNIP

Catnip to keep cockroaches at bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Cat lovers will get a lot of love from their fur babies with the plant that activates their happy pheromones when smelling it. For roaches, the same chemical that gets cats addicted (nepetalactonem) and is non-toxic to humans and other pets will chase away pests in no time.

4. ROSEMARY

A dried rosemary herb mixture. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/movingmoment

While it is a great addition to dishes, braai lovers will be pleased to know a little rosemary goes a long way at a camp fire. For household purposes, opt for infused oils or in its dried spice form.

5. CHRYSANTHEMUM

Chrysanthemums deter insects. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/baramyou0708

For many, the flower might be a favourite in their gardens or a nostalgic reminder of home. When kept indoors, chrysanthemums can emit pyrethrins which are a natural insect repellent.

