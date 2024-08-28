The aroma in mint is sure to get roaches running. Stock photo. Image: 123RF/yurysevryuk
1. MINT
When you aren’t throwing a sprig in your cocktails, mint plants can help repel cockroaches due to the pungent scent they emit.
2. LAVENDER
The smell of lavender is an irritant for pests. Stock photo. Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Lavender has been a popular plant for those looking for herbal remedies to help them relax. Keeping the plant in your home can help repel unwanted pests due to the linalool found in its leaves. The compound can help deter pests due to the strong aroma that irritates them.
3. CATNIP
Catnip to keep cockroaches at bay. Stock photo. Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Cat lovers will get a lot of love from their fur babies with the plant that activates their happy pheromones when smelling it. For roaches, the same chemical that gets cats addicted (nepetalactonem) and is non-toxic to humans and other pets will chase away pests in no time.
4. ROSEMARY
A dried rosemary herb mixture. Stock photo. Image: 123RF/movingmoment
While it is a great addition to dishes, braai lovers will be pleased to know a little rosemary goes a long way at a camp fire. For household purposes, opt for infused oils or in its dried spice form.
It’s spring cleaning time — here are 5 plants to keep roaches at bay
Cleaning up your home and getting nowhere with pesky pests?
Image: 123RF/yurysevryuk
1. MINT
When you aren’t throwing a sprig in your cocktails, mint plants can help repel cockroaches due to the pungent scent they emit.
2. LAVENDER
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Lavender has been a popular plant for those looking for herbal remedies to help them relax. Keeping the plant in your home can help repel unwanted pests due to the linalool found in its leaves. The compound can help deter pests due to the strong aroma that irritates them.
3. CATNIP
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Cat lovers will get a lot of love from their fur babies with the plant that activates their happy pheromones when smelling it. For roaches, the same chemical that gets cats addicted (nepetalactonem) and is non-toxic to humans and other pets will chase away pests in no time.
4. ROSEMARY
Image: 123RF/movingmoment
While it is a great addition to dishes, braai lovers will be pleased to know a little rosemary goes a long way at a camp fire. For household purposes, opt for infused oils or in its dried spice form.
5. CHRYSANTHEMUM
Image: 123RF/baramyou0708
For many, the flower might be a favourite in their gardens or a nostalgic reminder of home. When kept indoors, chrysanthemums can emit pyrethrins which are a natural insect repellent.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
When life gives you lemons, plant a rare and unusual citrus tree
Nothing beets it: beyond basic beetroot
Give your garden some much-needed TLC with these three easy tips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos