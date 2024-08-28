'Wherever Ndlovu Youth Choir goes, people are super-positive about SA'

The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is go for a run. There’s no better way to see a city than on foot. I’m an avid runner and take every opportunity to soak up the sights and sounds of a new city. The Barcelona and the Atlanta beltline are my favourites.

Most welcoming/friendly locals? I enjoyed the Aussies. A good friend of mine took me to dinner and introduced me to some Sydney locals. After a long night, before we knew it, we had avoided all security, climbed up to the very top of the harbour bridge and looked down on the Opera House, sipping some local lagers.

Beijing was a bit tricky. Everything is just so different from South Africa. However, they went to every effort to accommodate us. I’ve been lucky, and I have never really had a bad experience with locals. If you try to communicate with them in their language and show respect for their culture, they will always assist you if they can.

My favourite souvenir is from Beijing. At a police roadblock, the translator implored me to stay on the bus, but my curiosity got the better of me, and I went to see what the fuss was about. I complimented the policeman on his Chinese flag lapel pin. The translator almost had heart failure. As we left, the policeman took his lapel pin off and gave it to me. I was very touched by this gesture. I put a magnet on the flag, and it has a proud place on our fridge.

One tourist attraction that surprised me was Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. I will never forget buying some goggles in the hotel dive shop, plunging into the ocean and being met with an astonishing sight that I could not believe.

Favourite museum? The Museum of African-American History in Washington, DC. I wish we had something like that here. We need a museum dedicated to black excellence. Imagine how inspiring it could be for Siya Kolisi’s World Cup-winning jersey to be next to Nelson Mandela’s suit across the walkway from Hugh Masekela’s trumpet or Miriam Makeba’s microphone. We have a rich history of black excellence in South Africa, which went unrecognised for years. It's important that we create spaces to celebrate and showcase the remarkable achievements of black South Africans.