From Chidimma to Miss Kwara: South Africa's Miss Universe Nigeria vote takes bold turn

In a surprise turn of events, South Africans have shifted their focus from supporting former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, who represents Taraba State in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, to rooting for a plus-size, dark-skinned woman reshaping beauty standards, Ufa Dania, representing Kwara State.
Adetshina has been a leading contender in the pageant for public support, receiving more than 15,000 votes. Her participation has garnered support from South Africans. However, a new wave of enthusiasm has emerged, with the focus now on Dania. She's in the top three with more than 9,000 votes.
Miss Edo State, Edeifo Aikhuele, is in second place with more than 11,000 votes.
The 25-year-old Dania has captivated South Africans with her boldness in embracing her curves.
Dania graduated as a first-class student from the American University of Nigeria with a degree in communications and multimedia design. She is a content creator, photographer, stylist and filmmaker.
She has also founded an NGO called Minds and Heart Foundation, which focuses on girls' education, female empowerment, art and creativity development and mental health advocacy.
An audacious lady who takes charge of her life and doesn't let anybody tell her she cannot, is how Dania described herself. She's not just competing for the crown, she's on a mission to redefine what it means to be a queen.
“They say beauty comes in one form: fair, slim, tall. A picture of what society deems perfect. I stand before you today, a melanin-kissed woman of curves. A testament to the truth that beauty is a symphony. A kaleidoscope of shapes, shades and stories,” she said.
Dania was bullied from a young age. She suffered from low self-esteem and confidence, but “like a phoenix, I have risen from the ashes”.
While Dania may not fit the typical pageant girl physique, she is determined to push boundaries and challenge beauty norms.
“I may not look like a standard pageant girl, but I beg to differ. I cannot be boxed. The trajectory of my life has led me to this moment. I've always been chubby. I came into the world with the fullness of God. I may not fit the mold but that's the beauty of it. I'm here to break the mold. I am ready to inspire, lead and make a lasting difference.”
She believes the impact one makes in their community is more important than conforming to a specific look.
“What makes a woman a true queen is not just her looks but rather that she pays heed to the cries and the needs of the people in her community. When you are in the community helping people, nobody cares if you're fat, slim or tall; what matters is helping people.
“My biggest achievement goes beyond the title; it's about impacting lives. The Miss Universe Nigeria crown wouldn't just adorn my head, it will amplify my voice, my efforts and impact lives. I'm here to champion what matters, empower others, make an impact and create a ripple effect of positive change that goes beyond the pageant and into the communities. Crowns are temporary but the impact we create lasts.”
Dania has captured the hearts of many with her confidence. Here are more reactions from X:
