Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Ufa Dania, representing Kwara state, has surpassed Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, representing Taraba state, with public votes just a few hours before voting closes on Friday.
While Chidimma has held the lead in public votes for a long period, a dramatic shift in support has seen Dania emerge as a strong contender.
On Thursday Dania's public vote count stood at less than 10,000. Today, that number has skyrocketed to more than 20,000. Adetshina trails behind her with just more than 18,000 votes.
The dark-skinned, plus-sized model is reshaping beauty standards. The sudden surge in her popularity is attributed to her confidence in embracing her curves, something that many African women relate to.
While she may not fit the typical pageant girl physique, she is determined to push boundaries and challenge beauty norms.
“I may not look like a standard pageant girl, but I beg to differ. I cannot be boxed. The trajectory of my life has led me to this moment. I've always been chubby. I came into the world with the fullness of God. I may not fit the mould, but that's the beauty of it. I'm here to break the mould. I am ready to inspire, lead and make a lasting difference,” Dania said.
Miss Kwara surges ahead of Chidimma in Miss Universe Nigeria public votes
Image: Ufa Dania/ Instagram
From Chidimma to Miss Kwara: South Africa's Miss Universe Nigeria vote takes bold turn
The 25-year-old content creator, photographer, stylist and filmmaker founded an NGO called the Minds and Heart Foundation, which focuses on girls' education, female empowerment, art and creativity development and mental health advocacy. She is passionate about giving back to her community.
“What makes a woman a true queen is not just her looks but rather that she pays heed to the cries and the needs of the people in her community. When you are in the community helping people, nobody cares if you're fat, slim or tall; what matters is helping people.”
As the countdown for the Miss Universe Nigeria crowning intensifies, the top three contestants with the most public votes will be fast-tracked to a spot in the top 10 for the grand finale of Miss Universe Nigeria, taking place on Saturday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.
The winner of the competition is set to receive ₦10m in cash (R115,752).
TimesLIVE
