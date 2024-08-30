Lifestyle

LISTEN | Make smarter financial decisions with this two-pot retirement calculator

How much will your savings pot be worth when the new retirement fund rules kick in? And what are the tax implications of withdrawing from it? Old Mutual’s innovative financial planning tool provides answers

30 August 2024 - 09:19
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It's important to think carefully before tapping into your savings pot because doing so can have long-term implications for your overall retirement savings.
It's important to think carefully before tapping into your savings pot because doing so can have long-term implications for your overall retirement savings.
Image: 123RF/preedee400l

The new two-pot retirement system is designed to keep South Africans' retirement nest eggs safe while still providing a solution for those who struggle financially due to a lack of “rainy day” funds.

Need help navigating the two-pot system?

Don’t stress: Old Mutual has got you covered: click here to access an array of useful articles, videos and podcasts that explain the new retirement rules and how they affect you.

From September 1, when this new system kicks in, your retirement contributions will be divided into two pots:

  1. Two-thirds will go into a “retirement pot”, where the funds will grow untouched for use in your golden years.

  2. The remaining one third will fill your “saving pot”, ensuring you have some breathing room should you need to access some of this money for emergencies.

While you'll be able to make a yearly withdrawal from your savings pot, doing so has long-term implications which may cause you to miss your retirement goals. One reason for this is that withdrawals have a tax impact, on both the withdrawn amount and the remaining funds. 

To help you make an informed decision before tapping into your savings pot, Old Mutual has developed an innovative two-pot retirement calculator. This handy financial planning tool allows you to discover the estimated value of your savings pot and, importantly, understand the tax implications of making a withdrawal from it.

There are two versions of this calculator, one specifically for Old Mutual customers, which is accessible via WhatsApp (0860-933-333), and one that anyone can access via the Old Mutual website.

In this podcast, Old Mutual's Qa’id Wingrove explains the difference between the two calculators and how to make the most of them. Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.

ALSO READ:

Navigating the two-pot retirement system

SPONSORED | While you've probably heard about the new retirement fund rules government will be implementing from September 1, you might not be clear ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

LISTEN | Clearing up misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system

SPONSORED | Don’t compromise your financial future based on hearsay: Old Mutual expert shares facts about the new pension scheme effective from ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Insights from Old Mutual’s expert on the new two-pot retirement system

SPONSORED | Get the facts on how the new pension scheme effective from September 1 2024 will affect your savings
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Miss Kwara surges ahead of Chidimma in Miss Universe Nigeria public votes Lifestyle
  2. From Chidimma to Miss Kwara: South Africa's Miss Universe Nigeria vote takes ... Lifestyle
  3. Nando’s is SA’s official support group — and releases new dish to prove it Lifestyle
  4. Try this succulent Sherry-marinated boerewors for your next braai Lifestyle
  5. It’s spring cleaning time — here are 5 plants to keep roaches at bay Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...