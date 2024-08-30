Makes about 30 pieces
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Try this succulent Sherry-marinated boerewors for your next braai
Need a tasty dish to celebrate the Boks this weekend? Try this mouthwatering recipe for finger-licking gees
Image: Supplied
Spring is in the air, Heritage Month is a whisper away, so it's time to dust off the braai and bring out the tongs. Old Brown Sherry and boerewors are two favourites synonymous with heritage flavours and here they are used as a great combo in Jan Scannell, aka Jan Braai's, recipe for sherry boerewors sliders from his The Democratic Republic of Braai cookbook.
Says Scannell: “A slider is the culinary term for a miniature hamburger or, more accurately, a small piece of meat served on a mini bread roll. In this recipe by combining the sweetness of the sherry which complements the spiciness of the boerewors.”
SHERRY BOEREWORS SLIDERS
Makes about 30 pieces
1.2kg boerewors, medium thick
500ml (2 cups) sherry
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
3 onions, sliced
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 long baguette, sliced
Skewers
1. Cut the boerewors in about 6cm pieces, place the pieces in a bowl and pour over the sherry. Cover and let the boerewors marinate in a fridge for a few hours. Just before braaiing remove the boerewors from the sherry, saving the marinade, and divide the boerewors between the skewers as per the picture.
2. Prepare the braai and over the flames in a fireproof pan add the oil and butter and sauté the onions and garlic, stirring till soft and golden. Add some of the reserved sherry from the marinade if desired and bring to the boil and let it cook till reduced.
3. Place the boerewors skewers over the coals and cook for 8 minutes, 4 minutes per side, or done to your liking.
4. Serve the boerewors on a slice of baguette and spoon over the onion and sherry sauce.
