With the festive holidays fast approaching, it's time to start shopping for flights and accommodation.
Travel service Bounce collected data on the 75 most popular destinations in the world to determine which city break would be the most affordable.
Cape Town shone in seventh place, tied with Shanghai in China. The data was collected by looking at the cost of hotel rooms per night on a Friday and Saturday, meal prices at inexpensive restaurants, the costs of a draft beer and bottle of wine, and the price of transport, specifically one-way tickets and metered taxis per kilometre.
According to the results, the biggest cost would be accommodation, with South Africa second highest with Buenos Aires at about R6,182.
The research found a meal at an inexpensive restaurant would set you back about R200.
Statistics South Africa released research this year that showed Cape Town experienced cost-of-living surges in 2018 and 2019, while Johannesburg recorded the lowest increases in the past 10 years.
TimesLive reported recently that Gauteng's wealthiest are flocking to the Mother City, which is projected to be the country's wealthiest by 2040.
Here are the top 10 cities from least expensive to the pricies.
Cape Town is one of the top 10 affordable cities to go on holiday
Image: Mauro Pereira
Image: Supplied
