Lifestyle

Cape Town is one of the top 10 affordable cities to go on holiday

03 September 2024 - 09:45 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape town ties with Shanghai when it comes to the cost of a city break.
Cape town ties with Shanghai when it comes to the cost of a city break.
Image: Mauro Pereira

With the festive holidays fast approaching, it's time to start shopping for flights and accommodation.

Travel service Bounce collected data on the 75 most popular destinations in the world to determine which city break would be the most affordable.

Cape Town shone in seventh place, tied with Shanghai in China. The data was collected by looking at the cost of hotel rooms per night on a Friday and Saturday, meal prices at inexpensive restaurants, the costs of a draft beer and bottle of wine, and the price of transport, specifically one-way tickets and metered taxis per kilometre.

According to the results, the biggest cost would be accommodation, with South Africa second highest with Buenos Aires at about R6,182.

The research found a meal at an inexpensive restaurant would set you back about R200.

Statistics South Africa released research this year that showed Cape Town experienced cost-of-living surges in 2018 and 2019, while Johannesburg recorded the lowest increases in the past 10 years.

TimesLive reported recently that Gauteng's wealthiest are flocking to the Mother City, which is projected to be the country's wealthiest by 2040.

Here are the top 10 cities from least expensive to the pricies.

The numbers.
The numbers.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA is home to one of world's most attractive heritage sites, says science

A study to find the most eye-catching heritage sites on Earth puts South Africa in fourth place, ahead of winners in the UK, Canada and Brazil
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Here's a new '7 wonders of the world' — according to Wikipedia

When we wonder about things, we go to Wikipedia, right? So who's on the list of the world's most Wikipedia-ed landmarks?
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Travel like the 'Real Housewives': Top 5 spots to try for your next vacation

It's 'turtle time' as we look back at the most unforgettable spots the franchises sent their casts
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New study identifies English Premier League's most foul-mouthed fans Lifestyle
  2. Tarina Patel and Kate Beckinsale party together at amfAR Gala in Venice Lifestyle
  3. THANGO NTWASA | Shebeshxt, Beyonce, Bonang Matheba – celebs are not your friends Lifestyle
  4. It’s spring cleaning time — here are 5 plants to keep roaches at bay Lifestyle
  5. A dream come true: Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU
Nelson Mandela University media briefing to unveil the meteorite